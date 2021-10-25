Facebook Papers: see what the leaked company documents say – Link

The first insider research revelations at Mark Zuckeberg’s firm began in September with a series of reports from the Wall Street Journal

*Updated at 10:40 am on October 24th to include information for new documents

The accusations made against Facebook by Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company, took on a new dimension last Friday, 22. A consortium called “The Facebook Papers”, formed by 17 journalistic vehicles from the United States, including New York Times, CNN and Washington Post, began publishing details of leaked documents from Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

The files show that Facebook was alerted by employees about the dissemination of disinformation and hate speech before the 2020 US elections. In addition, the company’s internal research reveals that the algorithms drive content from conspiratorial moves like QAnon. Another document reveals how Facebook was unprepared to rein in the “Stop the Steal” group, which claimed the US election was rigged against Trump.

News outlets had access to documents received by the US Congress, mostly materials released by Frances Haugen, who testified in the United States Senate on October 5 – at the time, the former employee explained the company’s logic of valuing the growth at the expense of user security. New whistleblowers, however, are emerging: the Washington Post he said on Friday that another former Facebook employee also filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Facebook’s first internal survey revelations began in September with a series of reports from Wall Street Journal, which were initially based on the revelations of Frances Haugen. The dossier indicated that Facebook increases the reach of hate publications, allows the circulation of content about human and drug trafficking, treats celebrities and politicians with different rules and does not maintain the same level of moderation in countries outside the United States. Details were also released about Instagram’s impact on the mental health of children and teenagers: studies carried out by the company itself showed that 1 in 3 girls who felt bad about their bodies were even worse when accessing Instagram. Facebook has responded to allegations in recent weeks by saying polls are being misinterpreted.

Below, see what the documents released by Facebook Papers say.

India is the amplified version of Facebook’s problems

Published on October 23, a report from New York Times details Facebook’s problems in India, which is the biggest social networking market. The company’s internal documents show the difficulty in containing disinformation, hate speech and violence in the country.

According to the newspaper, in February 2019, a Facebook researcher created a new account on the social network to understand what it is like to be a user of the platform in the State of Kerala, India. For three weeks, the account followed all the recommendations generated by Facebook’s algorithms to join groups, watch videos and explore new pages on the site. The result was a flood of hate speech and disinformation.

Officials warned of problems in American elections

Another report from New York Times, published Oct. 22, details that Facebook officials have repeatedly warned the company about the dissemination of content with disinformation, hate speech and conspiracy over the vote ahead of November’s US elections. Documents obtained by the report show that, even with the requests for action, the company failed or was reluctant to resolve the problems.

Facebook Algorithms Encourage Extremism

A report from NBC News, published Oct. 22, shows that Facebook has long known that its algorithms and recommendation systems encourage extremism.

A report called “Carol’s Journey to QAnon” details an experiment carried out by a Facebook researcher: A fictional account was created for a user named Carol Smith, described as a politically conservative mother. city ​​Wilmington, North Carolina. The research shows that while the imaginary person has never expressed an interest in conspiracy theories, in just two days Facebook recommended that she join groups dedicated to QAnon, a conspiracy movement created by the pro-Trump American far-right.

Delayed reaction to ‘Stop the Steal’ movement

Files revealed by CNN on Oct. 23 indicate that Facebook was “fundamentally unprepared” to contain “Stop the Steal,” a move that claimed the election was rigged against Trump and played a central role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. With indications of time, a document shows measures that Facebook employees were implementing late and reveals that the company only really took action after the movement turned violent.

Violence in the attack on the Capitol

O Washington Post Oct. 22 released files with new details on Facebook’s role in fomenting the Capitol invasion. The report shows messages exchanged internally by Facebook employees, questioning the company’s responsibility for the attack. “We have read posts [de despedida] of trusted, experienced and loved colleagues who write that they simply cannot work for a company that is not doing more to mitigate the negative effects on its platform”, one of the employees would have written.

Algorithm increases range of hateful content

The first package of documents began to be unveiled in September by Wall Street Journal. One of them shows that content that fosters hatred, intolerance and even misinformation tends to go viral more than other posts on the social network.

By 2018, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network was experiencing a drop in user engagement, which led to the creation of a mechanism called “meaningful social interactions” (in loose translation, something like “meaningful social interactions”). This mechanism creates a “score” and gives the posts points that vary according to their content.

In this score, posts that generate “negative” engagement are privileged. For example, posts with more reactions with “angry” emojis or complaints in the comments got more points than “neutral” or positive ones. The more points, the greater the chances of the post appearing in other users’ feeds, thus gaining more reach.

Instagram affects teens’ mental health

Another internal report of the company released by Wall Street Journal indicates that Instagram, a Facebook app, impacts teenagers’ self-esteem and mental health: a Facebook survey conducted in March 2020 found that at least 30% of girls using Instagram felt bad about their bodies or got even worse after accessing the network. Among the latest revelations, the app’s impact on teens has been the most debated topic in Congress.

VIP list

There is also information that the social network would have a weight and two measures, depending on the user, on how the website’s rules are applied. The documents reveal the existence of a “VIP list” of users who escape the platforms’ policies and terms of use. These personalities, ranging from former US president Donald Trump to player Neymar, have a kind of “free pass” when they post content that violates company policies.

That is, people on that list are subject to a milder type of moderation on Facebook (which, under normal conditions, could immediately delete a post with sensitive content or even temporarily suspend the account). In addition, the “perks” of the VIP list included some extra precautions, such as the possibility of receiving a private notice from Facebook to delete some content before the platform could do so.

Human and drug trafficking ‘escape’

Also according to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook moderators had been following with concern the use of the social network by drug traffickers and criminal organizations involved in human trafficking around the world. Although these contents were often intercepted by company employees, Facebook could not completely eliminate them, says the newspaper.

This positioning allowed, for example, a Mexican drug cartel to recruit members for a criminal faction or for Eastern European women to be subjected to slavery-like regimes in prostitution work.

violence against minorities

Another revelation about the social network shown by Wall Street Journal – and that gained even more prominence with Frances Haugen’s testimony in the US Senate – was the role of Facebook in political tensions in countries like Ethiopia and Myanmar.

In June, an investigation by the human rights organization Global Witness had already pointed out that Facebook’s algorithms helped promote and incite violence in Myanmar as the country grappled with the political tension of the military coup that toppled the elected government at the beginning this year. There, when a user liked a page in support of the country’s military, for example, Facebook itself already recommended other pages with the same content to the user, although these did not necessarily obey the network’s usage policies, as they promoted hatred and the violence.

In Ethiopia, which is currently facing civil war, the situation is similar: Facebook’s algorithms are also seen as co-responsible for the escalation of hate speech and the incitement to violence among the population.