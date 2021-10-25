Facebook takes Bolsonaro off live with lie about Covid vaccine and AIDS | Technology

The live aired on Thursday (21). In it, Bolsonaro mentioned a fake message that says official reports from the UK suggest that fully vaccinated people are developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) “much faster than predicted”:

“I’m just going to report it, I’m not going to comment. I’ve talked about it in the past, I’ve been beaten a lot… here we go: ‘Official UK government reports suggest that the fully vaccinated… who are the fully vaccinated? of the second dose, right… 15 days later, 15 days after the second dose… fully vaccinated… they are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome much faster than expected. So, read the article, I won’t read it here because I can have a problem with my live,” said Bolsonaro.

O g1 he sought out the Palácio do Planalto, which has not yet commented until the last update of this article.

Sought by g1, the UK Department of Health and Welfare claims the publication is from a website that propagates fake news and conspiracy theories and says the story is not true. Zahraa Vindhani, communications officer for the UK Health Security Agency, also claims that “Covid-19 vaccines do not cause AIDS”. “AIDS is caused by HIV.”