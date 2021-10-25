Family decides not to have a groom’s funeral

Brian Laundrie’s family said they will not hold a wake for the fiance of influencer Gabby Petito, who was murdered in September in the United States.

Nearly a month later, the FBI confirmed on Thursday (21) that the remains found in the forest belong to Brian — the main suspect in the crime.

According to lawyer Steve Bertolino, the Laudrie family said the young man will be cremated as soon as the body is released by US federal authorities.

The ashes will be delivered directly to his parents, Christopher and Roberta.

remember the case

Gabby Petito disappeared after starting a trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who planned to visit national parks. The crossing began in June, when they left Florida. The digital influencer lived with her fiance for a year before starting the journey across the US. They arrived in Utah during the month of July.

Two weeks before Petito’s disappearance, on Aug. 12, Moab, Utah city police were called to a possible incident of domestic violence involving her and her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Images from an agent’s body camera were released, showing Petito crying and complaining about mental health to the agents. According to her, the couple had been arguing more often.

Wyoming’s federal court issued an arrest warrant against him in late September.

The Daily Mail reported that, according to investigators, Laundrie was wanted for “use of unauthorized access device”. He reportedly used Gabby’s credit card between August 30th and September 1st, by which time she was already missing.