Fantástico goals: Atlético-MG is closer to the title, and Bragantino, to the Libertadores Cup | Fantastic

Sunday of ball in the net and of emotions in Serie A and B of the Brazilian Championship. At Mineirão, Atlético-MG skidded to let Cuiabá come out ahead, with an own goal by defender Nathan Silva, but they quickly recovered, won 2-1 and, with a game in hand, opened an 11-point lead for the Fortaleza, second place. O Rooster walks with great strides to conquer the Brasileirão after 50 years.

In Bragança Paulista, Bragantino did his homework: beat São Paulo 1-0 and kept fifth place in the table, with the same 46 points as Palmeiras, fourth. Also in the pre-Libertadores group is Internacional, who followed in sixth place by drawing 2-2 with Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Both teams have 41 points, but Colorado have better goal difference.

At Fonte Nova, the Bahia scored 3-0 at Chapecoense, lantern of the competition, and left the relegation zone. By Series B, Vasco opened 2-0 against Náutico nos Aflitos, but Timbu reacted and tied the game, curbing the spirits of the Rio team in the struggle for access to the elite of national football.

