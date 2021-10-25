Farm 13: Lary Bottino reveals reason for end of friendship with Anitta: ‘I lied’; watch

WL! Lary Bottino was eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” last Thursday (21) and, as usual, participated in “Hora do Faro” to talk about her trajectory. In the program, which aired this Sunday (24), the ex-peoa ended up getting into a subject beyond reality, such as her friendship with Anitta, for example. When recalling the relationship, Lary explained that the end of this friendship came of her own.

According to the influencer, she and Anitta have very similar and strong personalities. “I have no problem counting. I went on a trip with her, I had a relationship with a person, she asked me if I had a relationship with the person or not, and I said no. I lied“, said Bottino.

“It was really a question from friends, but at that moment I didn’t feel comfortable talking. I had been through a trauma with a person who… I don’t know, at the time I didn’t want to share that and then she found out that I had a relationship with the person. She felt betrayed and I think, with the weight she has with all the people around her, she didn’t want to accept a lie at that moment“explained the ex-peon.

She clarified, however, that she was not a person with whom Anitta was related and, therefore, was not an “eye piercing”. “She just asked and I said ‘no’. She felt betrayed and said, ‘If you lie about such a small thing, I can’t have one person in my life who might lie about big things.’ But I think I’m a great friend. I always helped her, I help people“, completed Bottino.

WHAT A PROGRAM IS! Lary Bottino reveals the reason for his distance from the singer @Anitta 😱🔥 #LaryBottinoNoFaro pic.twitter.com/zm2NBfAxWT — Faro Hour (@horadofaro) October 24, 2021

Relationship with Bil

Within the reality, Lary showed a love interest for Bil Araújo, but nothing really happened. In “Hora do Faro”, the girl recalled the relationship and explained how she saw the ex-BBB’s posture. “I think a couple is cute. It was also an excuse to try a kiss… There was a sincere little shell. I felt he responded to me when there were no people around“, he said.

“The moment I felt he was avoiding me, I spoke to him. He said no. I felt he didn’t know what he wanted“, pointed out Bottino. Later, when she was able to interact with the headquarters’ pawns, the influencer showed that her interest in Arcrebiano continues. “Regardless of anything, he’s a person I like a lot, he changed a lot the view I have of people here. I miss you, I was devastated by your leaving“, fired the pawn. “I’m waiting for you“, replied the girl. Asked if she would accept “finish what the two didn’t start inside”, Lary confessed: “I’m shameless, yes“.

the anger of @eularybottino passed quickly! 😂 Bil apologized and the ex-pean immediately sent a message: “I’m waiting for you!” 🔥 #LaryBottinoNoFaro pic.twitter.com/tpkpYUGoB8 — Faro Hour (@horadofaro) October 24, 2021

Finishing what started is fine, but romance is too much, right? 😂😂😂 #LaryBottinoNoFaro pic.twitter.com/cAE9H8DiF7 — Faro Hour (@horadofaro) October 24, 2021

When compared to Karol Conká, from BBB21 – since both would have ‘forced’ a relationship with Bil – Lary said that she did not follow the rapper’s passage on Globo’s reality show. Despite having left with a very low rate of votes, the ex-peoa does not feel rejected. “People voted for Valentina to stay and not for me to leave“, she opined.