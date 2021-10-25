Farm 13: Scene from Tati Quebra Barraco cooking viral goes viral, and yields criticism: ‘Totally unhygienic’; watch

by

If there’s something that always draws the public’s attention in realities, it’s the way the participants prepare the food. How to forget Jojo Todynho’s oregano lasagna, or the MC Mirella brine, made during “The Farm 12”? Let’s not even talk about Fiuk’s noodles, which fell down the drain and returned to the pot, in “BBB 21”. Now, the way that Tati Quebra Barraco prepared a meat, in “A Fazenda 13“, is causing a stir!

A video released by an internet user shows the exact moment when the person seasons the food and, more than once, licks his fingers to taste the added spices. After bringing her hand to her mouth, the funkeira takes a few more handfuls of salt to throw in the pan. The scene was narrated by a viewer, who was outraged by what she saw: “The other one licks her hand, puts it on the meat again… Lick her hand, yuck!”.

The artist’s team soon came out, defending Tati from criticism and evaluating her attitude as something normal and commonplace in the kitchen. “The tweet from someone who has probably never entered a kitchen. But the focus is to throw hate at her every breath (Tati), contested the official profile of the pawn.

The subject, of course, divided opinions on the web. “I work in a restaurant and putting your hand in your mouth is simply against any food safety standard”, pointed out a fan of the rural program. “So whoever works with you is to be congratulated, because 80% of people who work in restaurants do this to try the food”, argued another, in response.

“The mimimi of those who say they’re disgusted, it’s because they shouldn’t cook on a daily basis”, opined one more profile, which was inverted by another twitterer. “I cook every day and I’ve never done that! I find it totally unsanitary. If I see the person doing this, I can’t eat anymore…”, declared. And the chatter did not stop there! “It’s not unhygienic because the heat will kill the bacteria afterwards”, commented someone else. “It hasn’t stopped being clueless, even more so in a pandemic”, returned a sixth person.

Check out more reactions: