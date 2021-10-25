Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco tells Rico Melquiades to ‘take no c*’ in bullshit, and takes an unexpected reverse of the pawn; watch

It’s been 0 days without a fuss at ‘A Fazenda 13’! Kkk This Sunday afternoon (24), the atmosphere of peace and harmony between Rico Melquiades and Tati Quebra Barraco, which lasted for a few days, came to an end. According to the comedian, the funkeira gave him “strange looks”.

Annoyed, the ex-MTV started a sudden quarrel and started to provoke her, saying that whoever won the fire test should take her to Baia so that she could learn to work and stop being lazy. Tati, in turn, didn’t let it go and the situation escalated in such a way that the pair started exchanging shouts and curses. “Fuck you”, said the singer, screaming.

the rich imitating tati KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/Hi6bqOcZbP — gabe (@srtaxswan) October 24, 2021

Rico continued with the needling. “Go wash some panties”, he ordered, before quoting Solange Gomes, whom the Alagoas also accused of doing nothing in the house. The comedian continued with the offenses and stated that Gomes was more useful than Tati, who only knows how to sleep and want to stay in the comfort of headquarters. “Go get a broom, go do something, just sleep. Look how filthy she is”, needled Rico.

The funkeira did not accept the insult and went back to yelling at her colleague in confinement. “Are you the one who washes my panties? You don’t even wash yours, It’s all thrown out there. Oh, fuck you*. Go take it inside your c*”, shot. “I like to take it in c*. That’s what I take, I take it in c*. This is where I take it, my love”, declared Rico, outspoken.

“that’s where I like to take it, at uc” KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/OEGPE9mxZ7 — GIZELLY HURRICANE 🌪🌪🌪🌪 (@ElenaoElenever4) October 24, 2021

The carioca even insinuated that, to get involved with someone sexually, Melquiades needed to hire a male prostitute. “You have to pay. Nobody goes in love, you have to pay. I don’t need to pay for anyone to eat me, “ exclaimed the funkeira. Undeterred, the pawn countered the speech, insisting that it “want to have a good life” within the reality of RecordTV. “It doesn’t hit me, because that’s where I like to take it. There’s nothing better than taking it on c*”, reinforced the former MTV. Quebra-Barraco then cited alleged conversations in which the Alagoas revealed that he pays for sexual services. “Paying. You yourself said that you pay”, she accused.

The comedian, in turn, denied it. “I never said I paid a male prostitute. Never! I never said that! And I assume what I say, I assume my bo”, guaranteed. “That’s it! As long as it will never be assumed by anyone”, countered the singer. Shortly after, the former MTV went back to offending his rival. “Lazy! Eat and sleep!”, he said. The carioca shrugged her shoulders. “I am. Patience. Look who’s Talking. Here’s the rule, my love. Everyone [é assim]”, she deconverted. “Not everyone. You are the boss”, reinforced Rico. Just spy:

GOING WRONG WITH THIS FIGHT BY TATI AND RICO 🗣 #The farm pic.twitter.com/m7vefiNckB — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) October 24, 2021

Rico is at odds with Aline Mineiro

Do you think it ended there? Nothing! In addition to the fight with Tati, Melquiades also got into trouble with her friend Aline Mineiro, right after choosing the pawns to participate in the Fire Trial. Irritated at having been vetoed from the dispute, the Alagoas soon tried to demonstrate his unhappiness to the ex-panicat. “You choose Marina [Ferrari], with me there, do you choose Marina?”, he fired. “You know that if we don’t choose each other, nobody chooses. So you choose Marina?”, insisted Rico.

The brunette didn’t let it go. “But you said you didn’t want to go to Baia”, she argued. “Friend, I never said I didn’t want to go to Baia, I want to have the opportunity to take the test”, replied Melquiades. Without patience, Aline left the place and the comedian started talking to himself. “Then that hate came, I get pissed off. Here in this shit, it’s one choosing the other, if not, no one will choose one another”, complained.