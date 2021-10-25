Fátima Bernardes says she suffers ‘massacre’ for dating a younger man

The presenter Fátima Bernardes, 59, spoke again about the prejudice she suffers from dating federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha, 33, who is 25 years younger than her.

In an interview for the series “That’s Name”, by “Fantástico”, which also featured the participation of actress Samara Felippo and writer Conceição Evaristo, the presenter discussed her relationship with the Pernambuco congressman and the age difference between them, by reverberating a theme such as ageism.

As she said, on some occasions, the audience addresses her with phrases “that are often attempts at praise, but you realize that [a aparência] is seen first before anything else”.

“I think that women who have relationships with much younger men is almost a massacre. And I don’t see the same kind of behavior when you see an older man dating a much younger woman,” she said.

In addition to pointing out the machismo that exists in this difficulty in society to face the relationship of an older woman with a younger man with normality, Fátima Bernardes pointed out that this feeling of strangeness also applies when “the woman breaks the standards”, such as , for example, having a partner shorter than her.

“All the relationships where the woman breaks the patterns, we suffer for it. If you’re a woman older than your partner, even if you’re taller than your partner, people get involved in absolutely everything. Because it runs away from what they established as the standard,” he added.

In March, Fátima Bernardes countered the comment of a follower on Instagram who came out against the relationship between the communicator and the deputy.

At the time, the famous shared a romantic record with her boyfriend, but a follower said she thought the couple “nothing to see”, since Túlio “is still a 32-year-old boy” and Fátima “a mature woman with almost 60 years”. “I’m not prejudiced, but the heads of generations are different from each one. Please!”, completed the anonymous woman.

The presenter, in turn, answered the criticism politely and wrote: “When there is love, these differences [de idade] disappear. Can believe”.

Fátima Bernardes and Túlio Gadêlha started dating in November 2017 and, since then, they usually share statements in public.