Faustão appears thinner in a rare click next to his children and wife

A moment to save: Faustian beside his three children, his wife and son-in-law. The presenter does not usually appear with the family, but Luciana Cardoso shared the rare entry on Sunday, October 24th, on their social networks.

In the image, the future presenter of the Band outlines a broad smile as he poses with João Guilherme, 17, and Rodrigo, 12, and Lara, 20, who was accompanied by her boyfriend Julinho Casares.

“Family reunited,” wrote the presenter’s wife in the caption.

It is worth mentioning that Lara is the result of the marriage of Faustian with Magda Colares, who were married between 1990 and 2000.

The click enchanted the famous followers and friends of the woman from Faust Silva: ” Family so loved. I miss it”, he said Leandro Hassum; “What a beautiful family”, write Glory Mary; “Wonderful. But what is Julinho Caseres’ household doing there?”, he joked Cesar Menotti, quoting Lara’s boyfriend.

RELAX IN DUBAI

Months before his debut in Band, Faustão decided to enjoy traveling around the world. On September 17, the former presenter of “Domingão do Faustão”, on TV Globo, was caught in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Faust Silva he was having lunch at the restaurant of the hotel he stayed in, when he was fan clubbed by Gabi Martins and the boyfriend, the singer Tierry.

“And at lunch today I met dear Faust here in Dubai! It was amazing to see him again! And I even had an indication of the best dish from one of the best restaurants in Dubai! Thank you Faust! Looking forward to your show’s debut on the Band,” wrote Tierry.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE NEW PROGRAM OF FAUSTÃO AT THE BAND?

As of 2022, Faust Silva will be in the Band from Monday to Friday, in prime time. The program will be called “Faustão na Band” and the director Cris Gomes was very excited about the project.

“Faustão na Band is already a reality for all of us who are living here day by day building one of the biggest projects of our careers,” he said.

For his new program, Faustão insisted on hiring his sister Leonor Correa and also your wife Luciana Cardoso, who will script and produce.

In addition, the presenter also took to the new house many of the dancers who were part of the permanent cast of “Domingão”, on Rede Globo, a program that Faustão presented for over 30 years.

Fausto Silva’s departure from TV Globo was one of the most talked about issues this year, including the fact that he did not say goodbye to his audience at the station after spending 32 years on Sundays at home.

The name of the program that Fausto will lead will be called “Faustão na Band”, which will be shown from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm, that is, it will compete against Jornal Nacional and the 9:00 pm soap opera, known for making up the called “prime time” by TV Globo.

