Faustão has a rare photo next to the family released by the woman

Luciana Cardoso shared with her followers, this afternoon, a rare click from her husband, the presenter Fausto Silva, ex-Rede Globo and now back in the Band, along with her three children and son-in-law.

In an Instagram post, Faustão appears with his wife and children João Guilherme, 17, and Rodrigo, 13, and Lara Silva, 20 – from his first marriage to Magda Colares. The click also has the presence of the daughter’s boyfriend, Julinho Casares.

“Family reunited”, Luciana wrote in the caption of the publication.

In the comments, friends and admirers of Faustão’s family made a point of leaving compliments.

“Family so loved. Saudade,” wrote actor Leandro Hassun. “Beautiful family,” said actress Carol Nakamura. “Beautiful,” commented comedian Lucas Salles.

Faustão in Band

Earlier this month, Luciana Cardoso showed the backstage of the presenter’s new show at Band, with a debut scheduled for the beginning of 2022.

“It’s coming! All done with great love by this 1000-grade team”, he wrote in the caption.

Luciana Cardoso worked behind the scenes of “Domingão” (TV Globo) for almost 10 years. She took care of her husband’s demands, in addition to helping with the development of staff for the program. With the departure of Fausto Silva from the station, he was also turned off.

More than 300 professionals, from different areas, are involved in the production of the new program at Band. As reported by columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from splash, Fausto’s teams work up to 16 hours a day to put the program on the air.

Last week, there was an event to publicize the broadcaster’s grid, but Fausto was unable to appear due to contractual reasons – the presenter is officially still hired by Globo.