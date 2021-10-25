Federal Revenue Opens Chance of Regularization for 16 thousand People

Added together, the total of inconsistencies is R$ 2.5 billion

Taxpayers will be able to self-regulate through the postal service, or through the Revenue’s virtual call center

The query to the residual income tax batch also came out today

The Federal Revenue Service today sent a communication to 16,135 taxpayers throughout Brazil. The reason for this would be inconsistencies found in the declarations of legal entities. Communication aims, then, at regularizing and correcting these inconsistencies.

In this operation, only valid for calendar year 2018, an insufficiency of R$ 2.5 billion was found. The operation is part of the work of the Legal Entity Tax Network, which analyzes and crosses the information provided by third parties and by the legal entity itself.

Self-regulation can be done by post, or by means of a message in the mailbox at the e-CAC (virtual call center) of the Internal Revenue Service. The deadline for regularization is 12/13/2021, date on which the Revenue begins a new verification

The action is part of the Insufficiency of Declaration of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

Today the Revenue also opened a query to the residual batch of Income Tax. According to revenue, there are R$448.5 million in bank credits for 292,752 taxpayers. To check if the taxpayer will receive something, he must access the revenue website and enter the area entitled My Income Tax, where he must click on Consult the Refund. Credits will be deposited on October 29th.

The query can also be done on the IRS application. Recently launched, the app will centralize functionalities that were divided into several applications, such as IRPF, e-Social Domestic, e-Processo, Electronic Request for Refund, among others.

With the new app, the taxpayer will be able to have CPF services, income tax declaration, process monitoring, appointment scheduling and many others.