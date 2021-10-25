Feira de Santana registers seven cases of covid-19 this Sunday (24) – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/24/2021 18:58.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts nine patients hospitalized in the city.

Photo: Disclosure / Secom

wake up city

Feira de Santana did not register any deaths by Covid-19 in the last five days and confirmed only seven positive cases this Sunday (24). The municipality maintained the mark of 48,109 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 94.5% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 13 more tests were negative.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts nine patients hospitalized in the city. The information is from the Epidemiological Surveillance Department of Health.

NUMBERS OF THIS SUNDAY

Cases confirmed on the day: 7

Patients recovered on the day: 0

Negative results on day: 13

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 9

Death reported on the day: 0

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total active patients: 225 (Data from Sesab)

Total confirmed cases in the city: 50,841 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 24, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 1,725

Total recovered in the municipality: 48,109

Total negative exams: 76,758 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 24, 2021)

Waiting for exam result: 152

Total deaths: 998



QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 26,094 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 24, 2021)

Positive result: 5,044 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 24, 2021)

In home isolation: 0

Negative result: 21,050 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 24, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).

The information is from Secom Feira de Santana.