Felipe Conceição recognizes bad moment and asks for union in Remo | Sport Para | Online Diary

The 1-0 setback for Ponte Preta, on Sunday afternoon (24), at Baenão Stadium, in Belém, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Series B, made Remo reach the fifth consecutive game without a win, the last three being with defeats. With the negative results, Leão Azul parked at 38 points and sees the opponents from the bottom of the table approaching.

“It’s a difficult moment. As it was against Vila, we conceded an early goal and the match was like Ponte Preta, which is a team that likes to play a reactive, counter-attack game. , we created situations, exposed ourselves in others and the opponent had chances to increase the score. We tried in every way and unfortunately we didn’t get the goal. get rid of relegation and ensure permanence. We’re still with a good score, with a margin for the Z-4. It’s having balance and calm. Thinking about the moment we’re going through. See if the way we’re playing, forward, with many submissions, but not being able to put the ball in, is the best for us to stay this year. Let’s stop, think, analyze, continue to be a competitive team, but a little stronger. Let everyone understand that we need to stay. It’s playing how we like , as the fans also like, with this feature forward. It is a reflection that we are going to do, so that Remo can score again and reach the goal. Other than that, at a more favorable moment, who knows, maybe we can make football even better for the fans,” said coach Felipe Conceição.

Coach says that warning signal should be turned on in Baenão. | (Photo: Fernando Torres)

There are seven games left for the end of the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. The Lion will have 21 points up for grabs to add seven and reach 45 – a number considered “magic” to escape relegation. The next duels will be against Cruzeiro (away), Londrina (home), CSA (away), Operário (away), Goiás (home), Vasco (away) and Confiança (home). Felipe Conceição believes that the Azulinos get rid of sticking with a score below 45.

“It’s working. There is no other way. What I can say to the fans is that we will continue our work, in pursuit of the main objective. I know the anxiety to see great results, better moments, but we have a good margin for the relegation zone. We need to be balanced, work harder and find ways to score again. This is the way. Seven rounds to go. I believe we don’t need to reach 45, but we have to score again so the fans can celebrate their permanence in Series B, that rowing each year can grow in various situations and become stronger. I think that with everyone’s conscience, with everyone paddling to the same path, we will achieve permanence and the future will be better. they take a leap. We have to have our heads in the right place, get together and work. We still have a good margin to reach our goal”, he emphasized.

In the last five matches for Segundona that did not win, Remo finished 78 times on goal (Sampaio – 9; Coritiba – 16; Vila Nova – 25, Brusque – 8; Ponte Preta – 20) and scored only three times, with only 26 went towards the goal. Felipe Conceição recognizes the bad moment of the Azulino attack and talks about changing the form of the game to win again in the national competition.

“Our margin is still good. Of course, it turns on the warning signal. Of course we need to score again. We’ll try to do that in the next game. It’s working, understanding the moment, seeking strength and confidence. Knowing that our offensive moment is not We managed to create. There were 20 and a few submissions. Against Coritiba there were 26, against Vila more than 20 as well. Against Brusque a good volume in the first half. If we take these four games, add up and see that we only had three goals. We need to think about whether it’s worth having all this volume, playing within my characteristics, or looking for a situation of permanence, to play as we would like in the future. we need, in this final stretch, to score to reach the goal regardless of the way we play, who plays. We need a lot of effort, a lot of unity, to score and reach the goal,” he said.

Arbitration:

“I don’t agree with the selection of a referee from Minas. We are in that position, one point behind a team from Minas, fighting for position, being our next opponent and a referee from Minas comes here today. It’s very strange. In this final stretch of Serie B many things happen, but this touch I’m giving is for the fans, for the employees, for everyone who is part of Clube do Remo, to know the difficulties that it is”, he commented.

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG) Assistant Referee 1: Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG) Assistant Referee 2: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) Fourth Referee: Djonaltan Costa de Araújo (PA) Video Referee: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG) | (Photo: Disclosure)

Work ahead of Rowing:

“We work daily to make the most of all the athletes who are here. It is with this group that we will reach the main goal and, God willing, reach the permanence for Remo. In our work, we had the initial moment, regaining confidence from the group, where we grew. After a very regular moment in the competition. I did a shift with this group and scored 31 points. Today we are in a moment where we really have a hard time repeating the team, where many important athletes become We have to put in boys who sometimes don’t even adapt, as is the case with Raimar. We put athletes from other positions to adapt in the place of injuries. We’re facing all of this in the best possible way. athletes. In this final stretch, we have to unite even more, because the difficulties we already know. We only count on us. We need to be closer than ever. It’s just a moment away! It would be bad if I still had it today. if we had to go back with all these difficulties. I still have a lot of confidence in the group I work with, with the people and with the fans, who push a lot. May everyone understand our moment and pull up. That’s what we need now, everyone’s confidence and strength,” he concluded.