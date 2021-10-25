Financial market sees 1.25 pp increase in Selic this week; economists estimate interest at 9.50% by the end of 2022

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Amid increasing bets for the basic interest rate, given the increase in fiscal risk, the financial market raised its projections for the Selic at the end of this year, from 8.25% to 8.75% per year . The data are in the Focus report, released this Monday morning (25) by the Central Bank.

The expectation now is for a 1.25 percentage point increase in the Selic at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), to be held this Wednesday (27), raising interest rates from 6.25% to 7.50% . Last week, bets fell on an increase of 1 point, to 7.25% per year.

For 2022, the estimates for interest were also raised, from 8.75% to 9.50% per annum, as well as for 2023, from 6.50% to 7.00% per annum.

Projections for inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021 were also raised, for the 29th week, from 8.69% to 8.96%. Economists also raised their estimates for the indicator in 2022, for the 14th consecutive time, from 4.18% to 4.40%.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, there was a worsening in expectations for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, from 5.01% to 4.97%, and for 2022, growth from 1.50% to 1.40 %.

Finally, on the exchange rate, the stakes for December 2021 and 2022 were also raised, from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.45 at the end of this and next year.

Faced with the turmoil caused by the attack on the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the growth of government spending to the inflation of the previous year, banks last week raised their bets on the basic interest rate and now see the Selic at around 10% . Read more here.

Last week, the Stock Exchange fell 7.28%, the worst performance since March of last year. The dollar rose 3.12% in the week and closed at R$ 5.6273.

