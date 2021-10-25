Find out how Ana Maria Braga is after falling into the kitchen and hitting her head

Ana Maria Braga, 72-year-old presenter, had to be hospitalized in a hurry last Sunday afternoon (24), after suffering a domestic accident at home. At the time, she was taken to Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, in the capital of São Paulo, where spent the night under observation.

According to the presenter’s press office, Ana underwent a CT scan and other recommended tests after falling and hitting her head. However, luckily she didn’t break anything and is doing well. While the famous recovers, the presentation of ‘Mais Você’ this Monday (25), is up to Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete.

“Ana Maria suffered a fall and went to the hospital to take the necessary measures. He is well!”, informed the team of Ana Maria Braga.

In contact with the hospital, UOL obtained the following response: “BP – Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, respecting the professional secrecy inherent to the services provided, does not comment on any aspect of the care offered to patients. Information about patient Ana Maria Braga can be obtained from the presenter’s personal press agent.”, communicated.

New info live

Right at the beginning of the live program this Monday (25), the presenters Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete reassured viewers about the state of health of Ana Maria Braga, which is still under observation at the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital.

“Ana took a tumble at home yesterday, but luckily everything is fine and she insisted on sending a message asking us to explain everything very well”, started Fabricio.

Talitha Morete then added that Ana suffered the fall in the kitchen and ended up hitting her head. She also took the opportunity to alert viewers:

“I start by sending Ana a kiss, who is watching us at the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital, where she was hospitalized for observation. She fell in the kitchen… you know… slippery floor… The kitchen is the place in the house where most falls happen! And just then she hit her head. And that is not to be played with. This is a very common domestic accident.”, informed the presenter.

Fabricio finished: “Falls are common at any stage of life. Ana didn’t break anything or cut herself. But a more thorough examination was needed so she had a CT scan. And even so, Dr. Buzaid, who arrived at the hospital only late in the afternoon, thought it best to keep her under observation. I also send you a kiss Ana. We are here wishing you to recover soon.”, concluded.