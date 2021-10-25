Firefighters put out a fire in a rubber factory shed in Paupina

A fire was registered in a shed of a rubber industry in the Paupina neighborhood, near BR-116, this Sunday, 24th. The fire was controlled by the Company of the 1st Military Fire Battalion (3rd Cia/1ºBBM) in the early afternoon. There were no victims and the cause of the occurrence has not yet been established. The flames hit the rubber floor, iron columns of the shed, and some machinery, as well as part of the tin roof collapsed.

The team was called in around 12:30 pm, through the Integrated Security Operations Coordination (CIOPS). Five fire-fighting crews were deployed with the support of a tanker. To put out the fire, approximately 24 thousand liters of water were used.

The aftermath was completed around 3:30 pm. Lieutenant Colonel Francisco Gledson Barbosa Rodrigues, Commander of the Capital’s Fire Brigade (CBC), explains that the aftermath is “the set of actions necessary to complete the extinction of the fire outbreaks, prevent reignition and place the site in conditions of safety”.

The occurrence was registered at the headquarters of the company ATB Artefato de Borracha LTDA, according to the Fire Department. PEOPLE tried to contact the owner of the company by phone, but the calls were not answered.

