First reviews praise Marvel film

the debut of eternal, new Marvel movie, is close. And, this Sunday (24), the international press released the first criticisms of the film – which, as well as the first reactions, are mostly positive.

Pete Hammond, from the website deadline, praised the work of the director Chloe Zhao, Oscar winner for Nomadland. “Smoothly, Zhao uses his skills acquired on a smaller scale and does well on this huge screen.”, he writes, who also praised the “outstanding” performance of Angelina Jolie like Thena.

David Rooney, gives The Hollywood Reporter, noted that the film shares some flaws with other Marvel films, including “narrative limitations,” but also praised Zhao’s driving: “The contemplative and thrilling weight of Zhao’s vision at least makes this film one of the most interesting and original in an ever-expanding canon.”.

Robert Abele, of The Wrap, in turn praised the way the film deepens its characters. “What makes Eternos special is that, finally, the director genuinely cares as much about the characters as about the show itself.”.

Amelia Emberwing, from the website IGN, defined Eternos as “visually stunning and with impeccable performances”. “Director Chloé Zhao faced an impossible challenge with grace, skill, and the stunning backdrops that are her trademark,” he added.

But the reviews weren’t just flattering. Owen Gleiberman, gives Variety, he wrote: “While Eternos is fluid entertainment and at times dazzling, it never transcends its conventionality and makes you say ‘dammit!’”.

David Ehrlich, from the website IndieWire, went further in criticizing the feature. “these movies [de heróis] can’t do anything else? Is it too much to ask the dominant type of cinema to challenge itself in a more significant way?”, he asked.

Created in 1976, the eternal are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The movie’s cast has Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Harrington Kit, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek, between others. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021 in Brazil.

