five minutes a day already benefits the brain

In the early 1990s, American neuroscientist Richard J. Davidson began to study the differences between the brains of Buddhist monks and people who did not meditate. The results astonished him and was the beginning of a research that overturned the myth that meditation and its benefits are for those who can isolate themselves in a cave in Tibet, or are what is popularly called a Zen person.

None of that. Meditating, explained Davidson in an interview with EXTRA, is within everyone’s reach and produces, with just five minutes a day of practice, transformations in the structure of the brain that help focus, regulate emotions and have compassion. If all this was important before the pandemic, said the director of the Affective Neuroscience Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin, USA, in the phase of gradual return to normality, it became a necessity.

Read too: French fries 1, 2, 3 times a week may not be good for your health, says a nutritionologist

— During the pandemic, we worked with more than 600 public school teachers who were teaching online, undergoing extreme situations. With five minutes of meditation a day, these people reduced their stress level by 25% in a short time — says Davidson, who last week was the guest star of the forum on “Neuroscience and well-being. Future skills, knowledge and well-being for the community”, organized by the Institute of Cognitive Neurology (Ineco), Buenos Aires.

In his laboratory, the American neuroscientist has some of the most advanced technologies for obtaining brain images, such as positron emission tomography and magnetic resonance. With more than 20 years of studies, Davidson has no doubts that meditating is a habit that any human being can incorporate into their routine, just as we all learned, one day, to brush our teeth.

— In addition to the health crisis, the pandemic spread anxiety and depression. Indices in some countries have doubled. Our message is that everyone has in their hands the potential to improve their well-being – emphasizes Davidson.

See also: Germany creates male contraceptive that ‘baths the testicles’ with ultrasound

Start small and then increase time

In Buenos Aires, clinical psychologist and coordinator of the Mindfulness program at Ineco Mercedes Mendez also preaches the habit of letting the mind rest, noticing how we are, what we are thinking, without any kind of judgment. This last recommendation is fundamental, Mercedes points out, because many people find it difficult to feel and not criticize themselves.

Mindfulness is a therapeutic practice that emerged in 1979, when physician Jon Kabat-Zinn combined Buddhist meditation with elements of Western medical science and founded Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR).

She also believes that it’s possible to start with a few minutes a day, but argues that to get the best benefits you need to get into the habit of pausing between 15 and 20 minutes.

“If you can’t find that moment, take a break while you eat, play with your kids, or talk to your parents. This is already very powerful, it is perceiving the present moment, coming back to you and not letting your thoughts carry you away.

Check out: Fruit and vegetable based diet benefits children’s mental health, study shows

‘It’s simple, but it took me a while to understand it’

The most important thing for those who decide to start down this path, agree other experts, is to understand that it is simply a matter of turning off the autopilot and noticing our often deeply negative thoughts about ourselves and causing discomfort.

At 54, Brazilian yoga teacher and meditation instructor Maria Araújo has dedicated her life to conveying to people how she managed to go from panic to peace thanks to practices that have been around for more than five thousand years. In her studio in the Catete neighborhood, in the South Zone, she gives face-to-face and virtual classes and every night she offers students a meditation:

— Meditating is very simple, but it took me a while to understand it myself. The first time I tried it my whole body itched and I gave up. It took me a few years to try again and now I know that we can all meditate, and that there is no zen person, there are people, like me, who can get out of stressful moments faster – he says.

Maria remembers to this day how people commented on how she had changed her expression after she started to meditate. Before, he lived with an angry face and rarely smiled:

– Meditate is all we do at present. We can meditate looking at rain, a plant, a candle. It is a break that we take and in which we observe ourselves. There are people who have difficulty, don’t even want to close their eyes, don’t want to see themselves.

Maria invites her students to break down resistance and take their foot off the accelerator every day, as long as possible. The main benefits of are tranquility, overcoming panics, enjoying the little things, organizing the mind and thoughts.

“It’s like we have a messy drawer with all kinds of clothes. You organize these pieces into different drawers. I lived in fear, panic, and with meditation I organized the drawer and created mental space.