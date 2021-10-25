Flamengo and Renato Gaúcho have no agreement for automatic renewal if Landim wins election

The permanence of coach Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo in 2022 is not conditioned by any kind of automatic contract renewal agreement, valid until the end of December. With the start of the campaign for the election of a new president, the information emerged that the coach would remain in office in case Rodolfo Landim was re-elected.

The situation can even happen, but it is not foreseen in the contract that was signed between the parties. In the agreement, Renato Gaúcho placed only goals for titles in the three competitions in dispute. In other words, each of the possible cups raised will generate a cash prize in addition to the salary.





The evaluation of the coach’s performance to know if he will remain will only take place at the end of competitions. Near November, there are no talks about renewal.

Flamengo returns to the field on Wednesday, to face Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil, after tying 2-2 in the first leg. On Saturday, he will face Atlético-MG, at 7 pm, for the Brazilian Nationals.