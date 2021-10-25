Flamengo confirms arthroscopy in Pedro after diagnosis of right knee meniscus injury | Flamengo



Pedro will undergo surgery on his right knee and is not scheduled to return to FlamengoAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/24/2021 21:12

Rio – With an injury to the meniscus in his right knee, Pedro will undergo arthroscopy this Monday, at 7 pm, at a hospital in the South Zone of Rio. Flamengo confirmed the procedure in a statement released this Sunday night, but the medical department did not establish a time forecast for the attacker’s recovery.

Pedro got injured in the victory by 3-1 over Juventude, on the 13th of this month, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. In the next game, in the goalless draw with Cuiabá, Pedro was spared, but entered the second half of the tie with Athletico, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, and with a penalty, he secured the tie 2-2, at Arena of the Baixada.

Low in Fla-Flu, the shirt 21 is out of the second clash against Hurricane, Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Maracanã. Pedro’s challenge will be to recover in time for the Libertadores decision, against Palmeiras, on November 27, in Montevideo.