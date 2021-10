Flamengo confirms arthroscopy in Pedro after diagnosis of right knee meniscus injury | Flamengo

Pedro will undergo surgery on his right knee and he has no forecast to return to Flamengo – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/24/2021 21:12

Rio – With an injury to the meniscus in his right knee, Pedro will undergo arthroscopy this Monday, at 7 pm, at a hospital in the South Zone of Rio. Flamengo confirmed the procedure in a statement released this Sunday night, but the medical department did not establish a time forecast for the attacker’s recovery.

Pedro got injured in the victory by 3-1 over Juventude, on the 13th of this month, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. In the next game, in the goalless draw with Cuiab√°, Pedro was spared, but entered the second half of the tie with Athletico, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, and with a penalty, he secured the tie 2-2, at Arena of the Baixada.

Low in Fla-Flu, the shirt 21 is out of the second clash against Hurricane, Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Maracan√£. Pedro’s challenge will be to recover in time for the Libertadores decision, against Palmeiras, on November 27, in Montevideo.