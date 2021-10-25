Flamengo confirms that Pedro will undergo surgery on his right knee

Flamengo confirmed that Pedro will undergo surgery. After examinations performed this weekend, a meniscus injury was found in the athlete’s right knee. The operation will take place tomorrow (25), at 7 pm (GMT), in Rio de Janeiro.

There is still no forecast for how long Pedro will leave Renato Gaúcho’s team. The last game the forward played was against Athletico-PR in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. He who scored the equalizer in the final minutes.

The athlete did not participate in the last activities or in the game against Fluminense for alleging knee pain. This is the second time he has had surgery at the same site.

On social networks, he posted an outburst and said: “I will stand firm and come back even more prepared for the challenges God has for me.” It is noteworthy that Gabigol is also sidelined due to an ankle injury.

In September 2018, still with Fluminense, Pedro had a partial injury (stretch) in the cruciate ligament. He spent about eight months in recovery.