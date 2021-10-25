Flamengo fans ask for Renato Gaúcho to leave and suggest Libertadores champion for his place | Flamengo



Renato Gaucho – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Renato GauchoAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/24/2021 15:56 | Updated 10/24/2021 3:56 PM

Rio – After Flamengo’s 3-1 defeat by Fluminense, last Saturday, at Maracanã, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship, coach Renato Gaúcho generated a lot of debate and criticism with the rubro-negro fans.

The choice of the coach for the decision to play left-back Renê, who is not viewed favorably by fans due to his performance, created an impact for critics. The defender of the base, Ramon, prestigious by the fans, was called in the stoppages.

Besides him, defender Gustavo Henrique, who failed in one of Fluminense’s goals, was also criticized by Flamengo fans. After the duel, the fans asked to hire coach Marcelo Gallardo, a winning professional for River Plate.