Flamengo shirts used in Fla-Flu are auctioned, and Renê’s bid is the biggest; know more

fans of Flamengo, in addition to Fluminense’s, will be able to buy shirts used by players in Fla-Flu last Saturday, held at Maracanã, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Nationals, and won by Tricolor by 3-1. that the one used by Renê, author of the only rubro-negro goal, has the highest bid: 299 euros (about BRL 1,960), until the beginning of this Sunday afternoon.

Those of Diego Ribas and Everton Ribeiro appear next, with a bid of 164 euros (approximately R$1,074). Attempts for acquisitions can be made until November 12, and the sum of the offers for Flamengo shirts has already reached 2,559 euros (about R$ 16,761). See more at site.

Flamengo shirts auctioned (Photo: Reproduction / MatchWornShirt)

​Before shipment, each shirt will be disinfected with UV-C light treatment, keeping all the elements that the piece has acquired during the game, such as grass stains and smells, but eliminating all bacteria, making the process completely safe against Covid -19.

Remember that Flamengo entered the field with the names of the athletes in Mandarin and also with the patch referring to the Year of the Ox. According to the club, the objective of the action is “to implement long-term planning and reinforce its presence in the Chinese market”.

FLA’S NEXT COMMITMENT