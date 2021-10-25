Flamengo starts decisive week for titles, Renato’s future and recovery of titleholders

O Flamengo he is going through his worst phase under the command of Renato Gaúcho and, from this Monday afternoon, he will re-present himself to start a decisive week, both for the future of Renato Gaúcho at the club and for the title pretensions in the Copa do Brasil and Brazilian championship. In addition, there is the expectation of important returns aimed at such a sequence.

The pressure on Portaluppi was accentuated not only by Fla’s low collective performance, but also by speeches like “who wants everything, has nothing” when commenting on the dispute of three competitions (recalling the Libertadores decision)”. The fans do not digest the speech and increases the magnifying glass on the work of the coach, whose responsibility for the World Cups increases.

And, for Wednesday, the day of the game for the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico, it may be that Renato’s mission will be facilitated due to the possible rounds of Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

For different reasons, the top scorer duo of the season has been embezzled, with Bruno Henrique being the only one with muscle problems, but he is at an advanced stage in his recovery, having already started the transition last week. The two training sessions before the duel against Hurricane will be essential to define your minutes on the field.

Bruno Henrique is already training with the ball and has good chances of coming back against Athletico (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

Gabi, on the other hand, with a sprained ankle, will be re-evaluated this Monday to see if he will be able to go to the field. Once expected to play, Pedro, in turn, was diagnosed with a meniscus injury in his right knee after reporting new pain in his right knee and will have to undergo an arthroscopy.

AND, at the last press conference, Renato Gaúcho, amid quotes about the injured, made an appeal to the fans who will attend Maracanã on Wednesday:

– The fans have to come on Wednesday to support us, as they always did. If you want to boo, leave it for after the game. We need the fan. I understand who’s mad because we missed a classic.

The week is considered decisive not only for the game on Wednesday, but also for Saturday, in the direct duel for the leadership of the Brazilian, against Atlético-MG, also at Maracanã. At the moment, Galo leads by 13 points, with two more games in the table. And Renato can have David Luiz and Arrascaeta to shorten the distance and stay alive in the fight for the cup, since an early farewell to the race will bring charges that tend to take the coach’s peace of mind.