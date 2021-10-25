Flamengo x Athletico: BH and Gabigol train to play semi; Arrascaeta is discarded | Flamengo

A Sunday with a swollen head for Flamengo and an empty field at Ninho do Urubu. The red-black cast was off, and only the injured were in CT for treatment. Gabriel and Bruno Henrique have good chances of being available for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, against Athletico-PR. Arrascaeta is discarded.

+Flamengo informs that Pedro suffered a meniscus injury and that he will need to undergo arthroscopy

The Uruguayan only worked with physiotherapists at the Ninho and is not able to play. The technical committee is evaluating the possibility of having him against Atlético-MG, on Saturday, but with great caution to avoid the risk of another injury.

Bruno Henrique and David Luiz have already recovered from muscle injuries and worked on the physical part on the field. The defender is not registered in the Copa do Brasil, but the forward will face Hurricane.

+Analysis: unable to be dangerous and organized, Flamengo gives fans reasons to worry

BH even trained part of Friday’s activity with his teammates and will definitely be reinstated from Monday’s training. The muscle problem in the thigh no longer bothers me.

Gabriel was also in CT for treatment, but he did not do field activities. The forecast is that both will be available to Renato in the match against Athletico. Shirt 9 suffered a sprained ankle in the first leg, in Curitiba.

Finally, Pedro felt pain again due to a blow still in the game with Juventude, underwent new exams and will have to undergo surgery. The attacker will have an arthroscopy and the tendency is that he will only return in the Libertadores final.

In this scenario, the probable Flamengo that faces Athletico, on Wednesday, at Maracanã, for a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil, has Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Leo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Vitinho (Thiago Maia) and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.