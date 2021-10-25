Flamengo’s vice-president of football received criticism from the fans because of the price of tickets for the match against Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil

This Sunday (24), the vice president of soccer of the Flamengo, Marcos Braz, went through a somewhat unusual situation on social networks. On Twitter, an old post of yours, made in 2013, went viral again because of the high ticket prices the club charges for Wednesday’s match (27), at Maracanã, for the decisive game against the Athletic-PR, in the semifinal of Brazil’s Cup.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In 2013, period in which he did not occupied any position in the rubro-negro board, which at the time was still chaired by Eduardo Bandeira de Mello, Braz published a tweet criticizing the high ticket prices after the return game against the cruise, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil that year, and won 1-0 by the red-black, in Maracanã. With the result, the Cariocas passed the stage.

“So, the ticket ap*** does it have to be cheaper or not? Tell me the football bureaucrats, who want to discover gunpowder”, published the current VP of Flamengo, on August 29, 2013, a few hours after the match ends.

So, the fucking ticket has to be cheaper or not ???? Tell me about the football bureaucrats, who want to discover gunpowder!!! — MarcosBraz (@marcosbrazrio) August 29, 2013

At the time, the Rio de Janeiro club charged prices considered high for their home games, which had been widely criticized by the fans. Days before the match against the Fox, however, Flamengo announced the reduction in the value of the tickets for the confrontation. The cheapest, which previously cost around R$100, dropped to R$60. The result was a crowded Maracanã.



1 Related

At the time, the board of Bandeira de Mello still had, for example, some names that are also in the current administration. Landim, current President and Vice President of Planning, and Luiz Eduardo Baptista, BAP, currently Vice President of External Relations and Vice President of Marketing.

the end of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021 will have full coverage of the Disney Group’s sports channels, with Live broadcast at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.

More than eight years after the event, Braz’s tweet was recovered by the red-black fans, who gave the manager a hard time due to the club’s current situation in relation to tickets for Wednesday’s match, which also are expensive.

Most fans reproduced Braz’s old post in the comments, as a way of making fun of the manager, who, unlike 2013, is now part of the board.

Marcos Braz during Flamengo press conference in November 2020 Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Check below the ticket prices for the match against Athletico-PR:

North

Fan partner and half price: R$100.00 Full price: R$200.00

South

Fan partner and half price: R$40.00 Full price: R$80.00

Lower East

Fan partner and half price: R$300.00 In full: R$600.00

Upper East

Fan partner and half price: R$200.00 Full price: R$400.00

East More

Fan partner and half price: R$482.50 Full price: R$900.00

Lower West

Fan partner and half price: R$250.00 In full: R$500.00

Maracana More

Fan partner and half price: R$532.50 Full price: R$1,000.00.