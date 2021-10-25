Former goalkeeper of Botafogo, Flamengo and Bangu, Ubirajara dies at 85 years old

Rio de Janeiro football lost an important figure from the 60s and 70s. The former goalkeeper died this Sunday at the age of 85 Ubirajara Gonçalves Motta, who had important passages through Botafogo, Flamengo and Bangu.

Ubirajara was the goalkeeper of the last title in the Bangu Carioca Championship, in 1966. At that time, he was included in the World Cup pre-list. At the West Zone club, he played from 1959 to 1968, when he transferred to Botafogo.

At Alvinegro, he won the 1968 Brazilian and the Carioca. But his time at the club was marked by a controversial move in the 1971 final, against Fluminense. When he was about to go out to cut a cross, Ubirajara was pushed by Marco Antônio and the ball was left for Lula to score the Tricolor’s title goal.

This move was remembered for many years for the unmarked foul. Despite the controversy, Ubirajara and Marco Antônio had fun together when they talked about the move.

The following year, Ubirajara went to Flamengo, where he won the Carioca Championship in 1972 and 1974, and retired in 1975. The former goalkeeper also organized Garrincha’s farewell, when he served as president of Fugap (Guarantee Foundation of the Professional athlete).

Ubirajara died of natural causes and will be buried this Sunday in the Jardim da Saudade cemetery, in the West Zone.