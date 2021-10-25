Former spy says Saudi prince sent mercenaries to kill him – News

A former high-level spy from Saudi Arabia revealed, in an interview this Sunday (24) to an American television channel, that the country’s crown prince, Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), sent a team of assassins to kill him when he was exiled to Canada.

In an interview aired yesterday by the program 60 Minutes, from CBS News, Saad Aljabri said he had become a target of Riyadh after fleeing the country in the wake of the Crown Prince’s arrival to power in 2017. In addition to being a spy, Aljabri was an interlocutor between the kingdom’s intelligence services and governments Westerners.

A friend from an intelligence service in a Middle Eastern country warned him that he would face a similar fate to that of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saad Aljabri reported.

Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by a group linked to Riyadh during a visit to the country’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, according to investigations.

“The warning I received was not to approach any Saudi representation in Canada. Do not go to the consulate. Do not go to the embassy… You are at the top of the list,” Aljabri declared in the interview.

The former spy claimed that a group of mercenaries arrived in Canada in October 2018. They were immediately deported by Canadian authorities because they had lied to Customs officials and were transporting suspicious items.

The AFP tried unsuccessfully to substantiate Aljabri’s accusations. Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to AFP’s questions.

Canadian government officials told the 60 minutes be “aware of incidents in which foreign actors have tried to […] to threaten […] people living in Canada”, describing the threats as “completely unacceptable”.

Aljabri also said that the group that traveled to Canada was formed by members of the “Tiger Squadron”. According to a court complaint filed by the now former spy in 2019, it is a team of assassins created by the Crown Prince that specializes in “extrajudicial executions, rapes and torture”.

The former spy claimed that the mission sent by Riyadh follows the MBS pattern of despotic behavior. Initially seen as a reformer, he has mercilessly purged opponents since becoming Crown Prince.

Aljabri also denounced that two of his eight children were detained by Saudi authorities in retaliation for their flight from the kingdom.

“I’m here to sound the alarm about a psychopath, murderer, in the Middle East, with infinite resources and who poses a threat to his people, Americans and the planet,” he said.