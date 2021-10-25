Formula 1: ‘Absolutely brilliant’; Red Bull boss praises Czech Pérez

Christian Horner, boss of red bull, was excited about the recovery that Sergio Perez experienced in the last two Formula 1 races, reaching a crucial moment in the fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, besides the fact that the Mexican Grand Prix it’s close.

The British pointed out that it was “absolutely brilliant” see the Czech on the US Grand Prix podium, especially considering the health complications he suffered before her, in addition to the lack of water. Your good management helped them to forget about these problems.



“It was a tough race for the Czech without a beverage system, but again the race was fantastic and you can see it growing in confidence with his second podium in consecutive races. He’s had a phenomenal journey and, with his home career coming up, he’s finding his way, which is crucial for us at this time of year,” said Horner.

“Five are missing now, and we know there are some races where Mercedes will have the upper hand and a pair where we’ll be strong, so the rest of the season will be very tight“he added.

Verstappen marvels again

In relation to the victory achieved by Max Verstappen, Horner highlighted the way he managed the tires in the middle of the battle with Hamilton, which put victory at risk at the Circuit of the Americas.

“At the beginning of the race, we had a very good pace in the media and Max managed to put pressure on Lewis, but we know he is very strong at the end of the race and it was long, O that gave him an advantage. So we went into position on the track and Max endured and managed the race excellently, especially in his last stage with the hard tire to have enough to keep his lead at the end.”



🗣 “What an incredible victory and double podium for the Team! It’s our first US GP win since 2013 and what a way to do it.” Christian on the #USGP 🇺🇸👉 https://t.co/6k8SJRFEGl pic.twitter.com/UrgsRMwFqY — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 25, 2021

Check out the result of the Formula 1 US Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda)

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

6) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

7) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

8) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes)

9) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda)

10) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

11) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

12) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

13) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

14) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)

15) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

16) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari)

17) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari)

18) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

19) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault)

OCT) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda)

