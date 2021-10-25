Fortaleza is the biggest surprise in the history of this format

With a good victory by 3-0 over Athletico Paranaense on Saturday (23), Fortaleza reached 48 points and assumed the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship after 28 rounds. The great campaign of the tricolor Cearense is the best of a team from the Northeast until this stage of the tournament, with 5 points more than Vitória in 2013, which had 43 points in 28 games.

In the history of Brasileirão by points running, since 2003, this campaign by Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s Fortaleza is the most surprising. With 14 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats, the team has 57.1% of success. Among the underdogs, it has the 2nd best campaign, behind only Goiás in 2005, which finished the championship with 58.7%, but in 3rd place.

Excluding the big 12 (Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco, Botafogo, Grêmio, Inter, Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro) and Athletico, which is among the clubs with the best campaigns in Serie A since 2003, Fortaleza has the chance to reach the best place (runner-up) and surpass the performance of other surprises in these 19 editions.

Most surprising campaigns in the history of Brasileirão by running points

2003 – Sao Caetano – 4th place (53.6% success)

2003 – Coritiba – 5th place (52.9% success)

2005 – Goiás – 3rd place (58.7% success)

2006 – Paraná – 5th place (52.6% success)

2009 – Hawaii – 6th place (50% success)

2013 – Victory – 5th place (51.8% success)

2015 – sport – 6th place (51.8% success)

2021 – strength – 2nd place (57.1% success) – up to the 28th round

In addition to the good campaign in the Brasileirão, which should take the club for the first time in its history to Libertadores, Fortaleza de Vojvoda reached the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, in their best campaign in the tournament since 1989.

With a squad without big stars, Fortaleza has been surprising in this Brasileirão with a lot of tactical organization in Vojvoda’s 3-5-2 football. According to the website Transfermartk, which specializes in market values ​​in football, the club has only the 13th most valuable squad in the competition. Something that impresses even more, since the team has been showing solidity and strength in the competition. Even against the most powerful: he beat Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Fluminense away from home, already thrashed Inter 5-1 and beat Corinthians and Grêmio at Castelão.

Another surprising fact in this campaign for Fortaleza is that the team has practically the same squad as last season, when it escaped relegation to Serie B in the last round, having surpassed Vasco on goal difference. With Vojvoda, the tricolor was champion of Ceará, semifinalist of the Copa do Nordeste and Copa do Brasil and is now doing its best campaign in the history of Brasileirão.

