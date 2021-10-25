Fortaleza with only 5 private pediatric emergency services | jocelio-loyal

Strength – The Monte Klinikum hospital will no longer serve pediatrics in November. The unit is one of the main service points for children in Fortaleza. It has accreditation with a series of agreements, such as Saúde Caixa, Bradesco, Amil, Cassi, Sulamerica and various state agencies and companies, including the Army, Navy and Central Bank.
With the departure of Monte Klinikum, Fortaleza is left with only five pediatric care services contracted with health insurance companies: Hospital Luís França, Unimed Pediatric Center, Hospital Otoclínica Sul, Clínica Alberto Lima and Unipronto Maracanaú. See below the list of units with hours and services offered.
Read the full Column by clicking here
Hospitals/Clinics with Private Pediatric Emergency Care*
1. Hospital Luis França
Agreements: Hapvida, CAMED, Bradesco, Postal Saúde, Assefaz, Fachesf.
Operation: 24 hours
Blood tests, X-rays and CT
Infirmary and ICU
2. Unimed Pediatric Center (CPU)
Agreements: Unimed
Operation: 24 hours
Blood tests and X-rays
Transfer to HRU – Infirmary and ICU required
3. Hospital Otoclínica Sul
Agreements: Bradesco, Central Bank, Gama Saúde, FAMED, GEAP, MAPFRE, Petrobras, Postal Saúde, Saúde Caixa, Travel Ace Assistance.
Operation: 24 hours
Blood tests, X-rays and CT
Transfer to Otoclinic (Antonio Sales) – Infirmary and ICU
4. Alberto Lima Clinic
Agreements: Central Bank, Cassi
Hours: 8 am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday); 8am to 12pm (Saturday)
Blood tests, X-rays
No place of internment
5. Unipronto Maracanaú (Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza)
Agreements: Unimed
Hours: 7 am to 10 pm
Blood tests, X-rays and CT.
No place of internment
* Monte Klinikum Hospital (Will not serve pediatrics from 10/30/21)
Agreements: Saúde Caixa, Bradesco, Amil, Cassi, OMINT, Casembrapa, Sulamerica, Central Bank, GAMA, Fachesf, Camed, Postal Health, Navy, Army, Planassiste, Interpartner, Petrobras.
Operation: 24 hours
Blood tests, X-rays and CT
Infirmary and ICU