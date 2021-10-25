Fortaleza with only 5 private pediatric emergency services | jocelio-loyal

Photo: BEATRIZ BLOBLITZ Monte Klinikum, in Meireles, to stop pediatric care

Strength – The Monte Klinikum hospital will no longer serve pediatrics in November. The unit is one of the main service points for children in Fortaleza. It has accreditation with a series of agreements, such as Saúde Caixa, Bradesco, Amil, Cassi, Sulamerica and various state agencies and companies, including the Army, Navy and Central Bank.

With the departure of Monte Klinikum, Fortaleza is left with only five pediatric care services contracted with health insurance companies: Hospital Luís França, Unimed Pediatric Center, Hospital Otoclínica Sul, Clínica Alberto Lima and Unipronto Maracanaú. See below the list of units with hours and services offered.

Hospitals/Clinics with Private Pediatric Emergency Care*

1. Hospital Luis França

Agreements: Hapvida, CAMED, Bradesco, Postal Saúde, Assefaz, Fachesf.

Operation: 24 hours

Blood tests, X-rays and CT

Infirmary and ICU

2. Unimed Pediatric Center (CPU)

Agreements: Unimed

Operation: 24 hours

Blood tests and X-rays

Transfer to HRU – Infirmary and ICU required

3. Hospital Otoclínica Sul

Agreements: Bradesco, Central Bank, Gama Saúde, FAMED, GEAP, MAPFRE, Petrobras, Postal Saúde, Saúde Caixa, Travel Ace Assistance.

Operation: 24 hours

Blood tests, X-rays and CT

Transfer to Otoclinic (Antonio Sales) – Infirmary and ICU

4. Alberto Lima Clinic

Agreements: Central Bank, Cassi

Hours: 8 am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday); 8am to 12pm (Saturday)

Blood tests, X-rays

No place of internment

5. Unipronto Maracanaú (Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza)

Agreements: Unimed

Hours: 7 am to 10 pm

Blood tests, X-rays and CT.

No place of internment

* Monte Klinikum Hospital (Will not serve pediatrics from 10/30/21)

Agreements: Saúde Caixa, Bradesco, Amil, Cassi, OMINT, Casembrapa, Sulamerica, Central Bank, GAMA, Fachesf, Camed, Postal Health, Navy, Army, Planassiste, Interpartner, Petrobras.

Operation: 24 hours

Blood tests, X-rays and CT

Infirmary and ICU







