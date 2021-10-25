‘Friends’ Cast Mourns James Michael Tyler’s Death: ‘Gunther, You’ll Be Missed’ | TV and Series

Actor James Michael Tyler, known for playing the character Gunther in the series “Friends”, died this Sunday morning (24), aged 59 , due to a prostate cancer. In June, the actor had revealed that he had the disease, already in an advanced stage.

Cast actors such as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry mourned their friend’s death on social media.

Tyler was responsible for playing the manager of Central Perk and Rachel’s admirer in the famous series. Jennifer Aniston, who brought the character to life, posted a scene alongside the actor on her social networks and stated that “Friends” would not be the same without him.

“Friends wouldn’t be the same without you. Thanks for the laughs you’ve brought to the show and our lives. We’ll miss you so much.”

Courteney Cox also spoke about the actor on Instagram this Sunday.

“The amount of gratitude you’ve brought to the show and demonstrated every day on set is the amount of gratitude I have for meeting you. Rest in peace James.”

Matt LeBlanc, the Joey on the show, posted a short message to his friend. “We had a lot of laughs, buddy. We’ll miss you.”

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, also spoke up after his friend’s death.

“We lost a good friend yesterday at James Michael Tyler. Gunther, you will be missed. Rest in peace.”

Already Marta Kauffman and David Crane, creators of the series, released a joint statement in which they say the actor was “a genuinely kind and sweet man”.

“When he started out as an extra on ‘Friends,’ his unique spirit caught our eye and we knew we had to make him a character. It made Gunther’s unrequited love incredibly identifiable. Our heart goes out to his wife, Jennifer Carno.”

According to TMZ, Tyler died “quietly” at his home in Los Angeles. When he revealed the disease, the actor claimed that the tumor “mutated” during the Covid-19 pandemic, spreading throughout his spine. With that, the actor could no longer walk.

“It’s stage IV cancer, advanced stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me,” he said.

He further reported that his doctors discovered the disease during a routine examination and he started treatment with hormone therapy.

In May, Tyler made an appearance via Zoom on the “Friends: The Reunion” special.

In the attraction, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry review some historical moments from the classic series and talk about their memories of the show.

In addition to appearing in 150 episodes of “Friends”, the actor also appeared in other popular series, such as “Sabrina, the Sorceress’s Apprentice”, “Scrubs” and “Just Shoot Me”.

