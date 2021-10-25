Full week for training, debut on NBB and decision on Paulista Feminine; see Corinthians schedule

After the tie against Internacional last Sunday, the Corinthians squad has the Monday off before returning to activities at CT Joaquim Grava. The team starts on Tuesday the preparation to face Chapecoense next Monday.

Despite not having the main squad on the field, Timon has other games on the week’s agenda. This Monday, Corinthians futsal receives Foz Cataratas for the National League. The teams face off at 6pm, at Parque São Jorge.

On Thursday, it’s the Under-20 team’s turn to go to the field for the category Paulistão. Timão visits XV de Jaú, at 3 pm. On the same day, Corinthians makes its debut on the NBB. The cast, which counted on the return of Fuller last week, visits Pato Basquete in Blumenau, Santa Catarina.

This is not the only commitment of Corinthians basketball. On Saturday, the team visits Mogi Basketball at 4:10 pm, for the same competition.

On Sunday it’s time for the female cast to take the field. The Brabas receive the Ferroviária, at 11:00 am, for the return game of the semifinal of Paulistão. The duel takes place at Arena Barueri.

Check out Corinthians’ schedule this week

Monday 10/25

Tuesday, 10/26

Training of the male cast at CT Joaquim Records in the afternoon

Wednesday, 10/27

Training of the male cast at CT Joaquim Records in the afternoon

Thursday, 10/28

Friday, 10/29

Training of the male cast at CT Joaquim Records in the morning

Saturday 10/30

Sunday, 10/31

See more at: Corinthians Program, Corinthians Female, CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians U-20 and Basketball.