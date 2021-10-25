Future Ibovespa rises and signals recovery after worst week of the year; DI interest rises awaiting Copom

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa futures starts on Monday (25) at a high and signals a recovery in the Brazilian stock market this beginning of the week. The coming days promise to be agitated, with the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which should raise interest rates more intensely, in response to an imminent adjustment in the Public Spending Ceiling. The balance sheet harvest also begins, with the results of Petrobras and Vale right at the beginning of the season.

Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank, released just now. From 8.69% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 8.96%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.18% to 4.4%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projections were reduced from 5.01% to 4.97% in 2021; for 2022, it decreased from 1.50% to 1.40%. Estimates for the dollar went from R$5.25 to R$5.45 in 2021, the same projections for 2022.

The projection for the basic interest rate, Selic, was from 8.25% to 8.75% per year for 2021; and from 8.75% to 9.5% in 2022.

The dribble in the ceiling of the public budget, which stressed the market last week and caused the stock market to fall 7.28% in five days, continues to be followed by investors. Attention is focused on the PEC dos Precatórios, whose text was approved by a special committee of the Chamber last week and must now be considered by the other members of the House.

In addition to limiting the payment of court orders, judicial debts of the Union without the right to appeal, the PEC provides for the creation of space in the budget to accommodate expenses with Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, which must pay at least R$400 per beneficiary family. The change in question alters the window of correction of the IPCA spending ceiling, to make room for new spending of R$ 83 billion in next year’s Budget.

Read more: What is the Public Spending Ceiling?

Last Sunday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended once again the federal government’s decision to change the spending ceiling rule, considered the country’s fiscal anchor, to make the payment of aid feasible until December 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) intends to seek re-election. Along with Bolsonaro, Guedes said that it was necessary to “moderate the speed of the fiscal landing” to serve the most fragile population at the moment, and defended the reforms so that the country has fiscal solidity.

At 5 pm, Guedes will participate in the launch of the government’s “Green Growth Program” and investors will be alert to possible new statements on the matter.

Dollar retreats and future interest rates stable in Copom week

At 9:04 am (Brasilia time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 traded up 0.89% at 107,965 points.

The commercial dollar started the day on a high and rose 0.27% to R$5.642 on purchase and R$5.643 on sale. The dollar futures for November 2021 retreats 0.3% to R$ 5.636.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 was up 17 basis points, at 11.10%; DI for January 2025 was operating at an increase of seven basis points 11.67%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded an increase of two basis points at 10.88%.

Amidst the scenario of fiscal deterioration, the expectation is for an acceleration of interest rate hikes by the Central Bank in the Copom decision next Wednesday, with economists dividing between an increase of 1.25 points and 1.5 percentage points.

Moderate gains abroad

Outside, investors assimilate the latest balance sheets of companies, while Covid-19 is once again a reason for concern in some countries. Prospects for advancing global inflation may also limit gains this week, after strong rallies in recent days.

On Friday, the Dow hit its third consecutive positive week, advancing 1% and closing at its record high; the S&P advanced 1.7% last week, also in its third consecutive positive week, setting a record. In the month of October, the Dow and S&P accumulate increases of more than 5%; and the Nasdaq advances more than 4.4%.

This morning, stock exchange futures indices point to an upward opening: Dow Jones futures rose 0.04%; S&P futures rose 0.15%; and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.32%.

Some of the world’s biggest tech companies report their earnings this week, including Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet, which owns Google. One-third of Dow’s components are expected to release quarterly results for the week, including Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Boeing and McDonald’s.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, remains stable, with a positive highlight from mining companies and a negative one from telecommunication companies.

In Germany, the Ifo Institute’s business climate index indicated a drop from 98.9 in September to 97.7 in October, indicating growing pessimism among the service, manufacturing and trade sectors due to problems in supply chains. Investors are also following data on inflation, which, in Europe, reached its highest level in 13 years in September.

Oil prices advance. Brent barrel for December 2021 rises 1.02% to $86.40. WTI for December 2021 advances 1.27% to $84.82 a barrel.

The January contract, the most traded for iron ore on the Dalian Commodities Exchange, closed up 1.7% at RMB 688.50 ($107.85) a ton.

Asian stock exchanges had mixed performances this Monday. The shares of China Evergrande Group, which has been the focus of the news due to its high indebtedness, reached an increase of 6%, but closed down 0.74% in Hong Kong. According to a report published on Sunday by the international news agency Reuters, the company reported that it has taken over more than ten projects.

Also on Sunday, a Reuters report reproduced a speech by a Chinese official warning that the Covid outbreak could spread further in the country. This may have hurt market sentiment on Monday. On the other hand, HSBC, which has China as a core market, indicated a 74% rise in third-quarter profit, above market expectations.

corporate radar

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera (HYPE3) recorded net income from continuing operations of R$ 464.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 (321), growth of 32.9% compared to the same stage in 2020.

According to data from Refinitiv, analysts expected, on average, a net profit of R$ 394.5 million for the biggest pharmaceutical company in Brazil, but it was not immediately clear whether the numbers are comparable.

In the first nine months of 2021, the company recorded net income of R$ 1.25 billion, an increase of 25.6% in the annual comparison.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), also from continued operations, had an increase of almost 48%, to R$ 580.9 million.

According to Refinitiv, the average market expectation was for an Ebitda of R$ 534.9 million.

Hypera, owner of brands such as Coristina D, Addera and Buscopan, totaled a net revenue of R$ 1.6 billion between July and the end of September.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale (VALE3) reported last Friday that it has resumed operations on the conveyor belt at the Salobo mine, after being paralyzed for 18 days due to a fire that partially affected the belt.

According to the company, the causes of the fire are being investigated.

“The operations of the processing plant will resume today, with copper concentrate production ramp-up until October 25th. Vale estimates the impact of production at approximately 8 kt (kilotonnes), already considered in the production estimate for the fourth quarter, disclosed in the Production and Sales Report for the third quarter published on October 19″, says the company in a statement to the market .

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) is in the process of selecting the syndicate of banks that will be responsible for structuring the follow-on and distribution operation of what could be one of the largest share offerings of a Brazilian company.

In addition, the state-owned company joined the Stand Still program, promoted by BNDES, with a focus on hydroelectric projects with installed capacity above 50 MW.

The program was announced by BNDES in September 2021 and is included among the emergency measures made available to the market to face the current water scenario.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) posted a 34.8% growth in energy sales in the third quarter of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2021, electricity sales grew 42%.

In addition, Equatorial informed that the shutdowns at its subsidiary, CEEE-D, will cost R$144.8 million, within the scope of the distributor’s voluntary dismissal program (PDV).

According to a statement, the program counts on the adhesion of 998 employees.

Blue (BLUE4)

Azul (AZUL4) communicated its plans for a strategic partnership with Lilium to build an exclusive network with eVTOL aircraft in the country. A Warrant Agreement was signed which provides for the delivery of subscription bonus representing the right to purchase 1,800,000 common shares “Class A” issued by Lilium by Azul, at a price of €0.12 per share, exercisable until October 22, 2026. Thus, the operator may become an indirect shareholder of Lilium.

Braskem (BRKM5)

Braskem (BRKM5) announced that the production of ethylene in Brazil totaled 751.24 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2021, down 8% compared to the same period in 2020.

The production of polypropylene (PP) in the United States rose 22% in one year and fell 3% compared to the previous quarter, to 477.04 thousand tons. In Europe, the advances were 6% in the year and fall of 3% in the quarter, to 145 thousand tons.

The report also highlights that, in Brazil, the volume of sales of resins decreased by 17% compared to the previous year due to the normalization of demand for resins in the Brazilian market and lower product availability.

Resin exports pointed to a 10% drop due to logistical restrictions for exports, in addition to lesser opportunities in the foreign market.

Alliary ([ativo=ALLR3])

Alliar (ALLR3) informed that it received from Mam Asset a binding proposal for the acquisition of up to 24 million of its shares, at the price per share of R$ 19.00.

Shareholders have until November 3rd to accept the proposal.

Additionally, the controlling shareholders will meet until October 27 to discuss the approval or rejection of the proposal.

Sinqia (SQIA3)

Sinqia (SQIA3) signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the share capital of QuiteJá.

The operation was carried out for the amount of R$ 19.1 million in cash and R$ 19.1 million in shares.

QuiteJá is a specialist in third-party credit recovery.

Unify (FIQE3)

Unifique (FIQE3) signed a contract for the assignment of rights and assets with the Click SBS fiber optic internet provider, for the amount of R$7.5 million.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related