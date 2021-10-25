G7 splits on request for indictment of governor of Amazonas

The majority of the Pandemic CPI camp is divided on the inclusion in the final report of the indictment request of the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima.

Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) intends to present, next Tuesday (26), a separate vote indicting the governor of Amazonas.

The fear of members of the G7, a group of independent and opposition senators, is that the request to indict a governor sets a precedent for the governing base to demand that other heads of the executive branch be included in the final list.

This can lead, for example, to requests, by the governing base, for the indictment of the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, of the same party in Braga, or of the governor of Alagoas, Renan Filho, son of the rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) .

The assessment is that Braga’s request would end up giving rise to the Planalto Palace politically exploring the final report, which, so far, in the assessment of members of the majority camp, has been based on technical and legal criteria.

This Monday (25), members of the majority camp plan to meet to discuss changes in the final report before the vote on Tuesday (26). The intention is to have no divisions for the last session of the Pandemic CPI.

The expectation is that, in the final opinion, the number of indictees will increase to around 75 names and the chapter on the lack of oxygen crisis in Manaus will be better explored.

Sought by CNN Brasil, the governor of Amazonas stated that a request to indict his name is electorally motivated, since Braga should be a candidate in 2022.