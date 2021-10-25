Gabriel Pereira regrets the tie at the end of the match, but positively evaluates the team’s performance

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians visited Internacional, in Beira-Rio, and left with a 2-2 draw. One of the highlights of the match was midfielder Gabriel Pereira, who was responsible for an assist for goal and elected the ” Player of the Game”.

“First, good afternoon. Happy to receive the trophy. Unfortunately, we suffered a draw at the end, but happy for the team’s performance, for having fought, for having sought the change. Now is to prepare for the next game“said the 38 shirt, after the end of the game, to the channel Premiere.

The good performance of the 20-year-old was supported by numbers. According to data shared by the official club profile on Twitter, the player completed three dribbles in three attempts, hit 17 of 19 passes (89%), won eight of ten duels (80%) and made three tackles – see statistics below.

“He (Sylvinho) asked us to play together. The key was for the team to be together and united, which we know has a lot of strength to be able to become“, commented the athlete about the requests of the coach during the duel break.

“We have a full week, we hope to work hard and, God willing, come out with the victory in front of our fans there“, finished GP.

The Parque São Jorge club returns to the field next Monday, the 1st, against Chapecoense. Neo Química Arena will be the stage of the game valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão, and will have the release of 100% of the public.

Check out Gabriel Pereira’s stats in the match against Internacional

