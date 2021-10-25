Gale damages 939 homes and 253.6 thousand properties are without energy

A heavy rain hit several cities in Paraná yesterday (23) and caused damage to at least 939 homes, according to the Civil Defense. Today, according to information from Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia), 253.6 thousand properties are still without energy.

The gale was registered in at least 18 municipalities in the state. So far, there have been no reports of people injured or killed.

According to the Civil Defense, the families that were affected by the rain are receiving help from the government. “The State Civil Defense, with the support of the Regional Coordination and the Fire Department of Paraná, has already started the services with the distribution of tiles, tarpaulins and mattresses to the most affected places”, he said.

In all, 384 people were affected and 32 were displaced – of these, 16 are in temporary shelters. Copel claimed to have received 7,600 records of occurrences and that its maintenance and emergency teams have been on the streets since Saturday.

Several cities in Paraná also registered falling trees and poles Image: Disclosure/Copel

“The Northwest is the most affected region at the moment, accounting for 123,700 consumer units without energy and 2,200 incidents for service. At least 127 poles broke in the region, due to falling trees and strong winds,” informed the company.

The Secretary of Justice, Family and Labor of the State of Paraná, Ney Leprevost said the priority is to house people. “Governor Ratinho Júnior is very concerned and authorized me to guide the mayors who feel a real need to decree a state of calamity, so that we can release resources for the affected municipalities to buy construction material for people to rebuild their homes,” he said.

According to information from Metsouth Meteorology, the Airport of Foz do Iguaçu even registered winds of 80 km/h. In the west of the state, winds exceeded 100 km/h.

The roof of Unioeste (State University of West Paraná) was almost completely torn off by heavy rains. On social networks, there are photos and reports of broken glass in the place.

5 Itaipu turbines were shut down

The rains also interrupted the operation of transmission lines that connect the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu to the SIN (National Interconnected System), automatically turning off, for safety reasons, five of the plant’s 20 turbines.

Due to the reduction in generation, there was a reduction in affluence and also in the level of the Paraná River downstream of the plant, that is, in the lower part.

As the Tripartite Agreement, to which Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina are part, imposes limits on the variation in the levels of the Paraná River, it was necessary to open the plant’s spillway at 2:30 pm, to temporarily compensate for the inflow variation suffered by the shutdown of the five units generators, informed Itaipu in a note.

According to the hydroelectric plant, the storm had no impact on the facilities of the Itaipu plant, which continues to operate normally, with full availability of power and energy.

Copel Service

To communicate the lack of electricity, residents can contact Copel through the website, the company’s application, by calling 0800 51 00 116 or by calling WhatsApp 41 3013-8973. The company also offers the option of sending an SMS to the number 28593, with the letters “SL” and the number of the consumer unit.

