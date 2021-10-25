Game ace? Corinthians fans make fun of Donelli and Luan – 10/24/2021

Midfielder Luan continues to be chased by Corinthians fans, but was overtaken by goalkeeper Matheus Donelli in the vote for “Craque do Jogo”, on TV Globo, today (24). The fans, dissatisfied with the performance of the holder Cássio, voted to elect the immediate substitute in the 2-2 draw against Internacional, in Beira-Rio, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

The reserve archer got 37% of the vote and gained one point in the count. As Cássio received the third yellow card in the match, the 19-year-old goalkeeper should have a chance in the match against Chapecoense on the other Monday (1st), at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Following the election, two other athletes did not take the field: Luan received 26% and Piton had 7%. The votes for the left back are also a form of protest against Fábio Santos, who is the holder of the position.

The persecution of Alvinegra fans with the poll conducted by Globo is old. Luan has already won the popular vote on other occasions, an attitude that was criticized by the narrator Cléber Machado during a broadcast and also by Neto the following day.

It is worth noting that since an episode with goalkeeper Sidão, in 2019, Globo has changed the election system for “Craque do Jogo”. Therefore, Gabriel Pereira received the votes of the commentators who were making the confrontation and took the trophy at the end of the match.