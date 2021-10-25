Gaules says “Grêmio does not fall” and generates panic among Grêmio fans

Gaules is possibly the greatest Brazilian streamer. He lives on the Twitch platform and streams CS:GO games and other eSports there. Recently the streamer also started to broadcast NBA games. However, in the live on Saturday (23), the streamer ended up making a statement that scared the Grêmio fans who were watching.

Gaules is known for zikarting many teams, that is, what he says will happen, ends up happening the opposite. During the live Saturday the streamer decreed: “The Grêmio will not fall.”

The streamer said that there are teams that are in a bad position in the championship that they shouldn’t be and that is the case of the guild. Therefore, he believes that Grêmio will not be relegated.

In theory, although Gaules was supporting the Gremistas, his statement ended up generating a bit of awe, given his fame as a zikar. Thus, now the fans are even more scared for the confrontation on Monday (25) against Atlético-GO.

Gaules’ lives are always in a humorous tone. As he broadcasts several eSports matches, he always ends up saying things that don’t prove themselves right away, that’s why he ended up earning the fame of zikador. But, obviously, if Grêmio doesn’t beat Dragão it won’t be their fault, after all, the tricolor players are well paid to go over any Zika.

For those who are curious, streamer Gaules is a Corinthians fan. But, in a fairly detached way, he talks about all the other clubs calmly, without showing fanaticism for his team at heart.

Image: FB Comunicação