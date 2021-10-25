German Islamic State sentenced to 10 years in prison for letting child die of thirst | World

The German courts sentenced a German woman who was part of the Islamic State extremist group to 10 years in prison for letting a girl die of thirst.

The woman, Jennifer Wenisch, 30, was sentenced this Monday (25).

Wenisch is accused of war crimes and murders. She could have been sentenced to life in prison.

The girl who died while in his custody was an ethnic Yazidi, a Kurdish minority persecuted by extremists from Iraq and Syria.

The German court action began in April 2019 and is one of the first in the world to deal with war crimes committed against the Yazidis.

Wenisch is from Lohne in northwestern Germany. She traveled to Iraq to meet with “the brothers,” she explained to justice.

For several months, she was part of the police in Fallujah and Mosul, where she participated in armed patrol. This security force controlled, above all, the respect for the dress and behavior rules established by the extremists.

According to the indictment, in 2015, Wenisch and her then-husband, Taha Al-Jumailly, bought a five-year-old girl and her mother (both from the Yazidi minority) who were prisoners of the Islamic State, to exploit the two as slaves.

After several abuses, the girl was punished by Al-Jumailly, her husband, for having urinated on a mattress. Next, she was strapped to a window outside the house, at a temperature of almost 50°C. The girl died of thirst.

The child’s mother, Nora T., was forced to remain in the couple’s service.

Accused of having allowed her partner’s action without intervening, Jennifer Wenisch declared at the hearing that she was afraid of being “pushed, or locked up.”

Lawyers, as well as those of Taha Al-Jumailly, suggested that the girl could have survived had she been taken to a hospital in Fallujah.

The version was challenged by the child’s mother, Nora T., who now lives in an undisclosed location in Germany. A key witness, the survivor was heard during the ex-spouses’ trials.

“[Eu] I became an example of everything that happened under Islamic State. It is difficult to imagine that this is possible under the rule of law,” said Jennifer, as a form of defense, during one of the last hearings, reports the newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

Jennifer Wenisch was detained by Turkish security forces in January 2016 in Ankara and later extradited to Germany.

She was transferred to a detention center only in June 2018, when she was detained while trying to enter with her two-year-old daughter into the territories still controlled by the Islamic State in Syria.

During the escape attempt, the accused told the driver details about her life in Iraq.

The driver was actually an FBI informant (the US Federal Police) who was driving an automobile equipped with microphones. The German Public Ministry used the tapes to prosecute.