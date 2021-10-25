Global Warming May Be Responsible for Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemic

We already know that the effects of global warming go beyond damage to the environment and even affect our health. Experts now believe that rising temperatures around the world could be responsible for an epidemic of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the coming years.

A report in the British newspaper The Guardian spoke with experts who explained the need for more studies to investigate the link between global warming and chronic kidney disease of uncertain cause.

An increase in cases of the disease is being registered in rural areas of countries with high temperatures such as Nicaragua and El Salvador, in Central America. In addition to these locations, regions in the Middle East, Africa and India have also seen cases of CKD.

According to the Ministry of Health, the main function of the kidneys is to remove waste and excess water from the body. Chronic kidney disease progressively reduces the organ’s ability to perform this function. The condition is usually seen in the elderly or people with weakened systems from other illnesses such as diabetes.

Increase in cases of chronic kidney disease

According to experts consulted by the newspaper, it is already certain that there is a link between heat and CKD. The big problem is that the increase in global temperature can lead to an exponential increase in cases of the disease in different parts of the world. Tord Kjellstrom, from the National Center for Epidemiology and Population Health at the University of Australia, explains that the necessary studies are not being carried out to understand the seriousness of the situation.

“As the number and intensity of hot days increases, more and more people who work will face even greater challenges in avoiding heat stress, particularly two-thirds of the global population living in tropical and subtropical areas. Heat exhaustion threatens the livelihoods of millions of people and undermines efforts to reduce poverty,” he said.

Dr. Cecilia Sorensen, director of Columbia University’s Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education, warns that we still don’t have the scale of the problem we can face in the coming years with the growth of CKD cases caused by global warming.

“We have no idea what the extent of the problem is because we’re not looking at it,” he explained. in this”, he added.

“According to current data, it appears that renal severity worsens the more vulnerable and desperate the worker becomes. Those who do not have control over their working conditions or are encouraged to work longer hours without breaks, such as those who are paid for the number of fruit they harvest or for the amount of cane they cut, are the most affected”, concludes the doctor.

Despite the consensus among scientists that heat may be responsible for cases of chronic kidney disease, some researchers also argue that exposure to pesticides and infectious agents in addition to genetic tendencies can cause the condition.

