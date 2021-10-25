Google accuses pocket narist Allan dos Santos of acting in bad faith





Tech giant Google accused pocket blogger Allan dos Santos of acting with ‘bad faith litigation’. The accusation is in the case against him at the Superior Federal Court, in which he was imprisoned by Alexandre de Moraes. The information is from the newspaper Folha de São Paulo this Sunday the 24th.

According to Google, Allan dos Santos makes false claims and deliberately distorts facts in the process and for that reason must be convicted of bad faith litigation.

The accusation took place after the blogger’s defense stated that Google had failed to comply with a decision by the SP Justice by taking the free Tuesday channel, maintained by the blogger on Youtube, off the air.

THE big tech, however, says that Allan dos Santos omitted that he was informed that the withdrawal complied with the STF’s decision. In the request for condemnation against the blogger, Google attached the email in which it informs Tuesday Free of the reasons for the exclusion.

The blogger was arrested, but remains a fugitive in the United States. Moraes’ decision asked the Ministry of Justice to extradite Allan dos Santos and include his name on the Interpol list. The blogger has an expired tourist visa and is therefore illegal in the country.

Allan is the target of two inquiries at the STF. The first investigates the dissemination of false news and attacks on court ministers. In the second inquiry, Allan is investigated for working with a digital militia to promote undemocratic acts and attack institutions.

