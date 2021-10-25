Government cancels meeting with truck drivers, and strike gains strength within the category

Agenda was scheduled for Thursday, 28, but was canceled by the Special Secretariat for Social Articulation; group wants to review Petrobras’ fuel price policy and defend the minimum freight floor

FOM CONRADI/ISHOOT/ESTADÃO CONTENT Shutdown was agreed in mid-October and is scheduled for November 1st



After confirming the holding of a meeting this Thursday, 28th, with the president of the Mixed Parliamentary Front of Autonomous and CLT truck drivers, federal deputy Nereus Crispin (PSL-RS), and other representatives of the category, the government’s Special Secretariat for Social Articulation Jair Bolsonaro canceled the agenda alleging that it had been reported by the press that the ministers of the Civil House, Ciro Walnut, and Infrastructure, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, would participate in the meeting, which would not be true. You truck drivers would take the segment’s demands to the presidential auxiliaries, such as the revision of the fuel price policy of the Petrobras and the defense of the constitutionality of the minimum freight floor. Due to the cancellation, the strike, agreed in mid-October and scheduled for November 1st, gained momentum.

“The Parliamentary Front sent an official letter to all ministers, to the president [Jair Bolsonaro] and to all entities that negotiated, requesting an agenda to debate these issues. The Segov [Secretaria de Governo], then, sent us an email, on the 22nd, scheduling the meeting for the 28th, at 4:30 pm. When, to our surprise, on the same day, after we had confirmed our presence, they told us that there would be no more meeting, alleging that we said that Minister Ciro or Minister Tarcisio would participate in the agenda. But that’s not true. Also because Minister Tarcisio is the only person with whom the category does not want to talk. In two and a half years of government, he has not delivered anything to truck drivers,” Crispim told Young pan. “We are sending an official letter to all deputies and senators who are part of the front so that we can hold a meeting, on Wednesday, to forward this matter [o cancelamento da agenda]. On the agenda of the meeting with the government there was also the debate on the creation of the fuel price stabilization fund”, adds the deputy. This Monday, Petrobras announced a new readjustment in gasoline and diesel tariffs.

“Therefore, the Special Secretary for Social Articulation, Gabriele Olivi, invites a representative of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport – CNTRC, to participate in a meeting on October 28, at 4:30 pm, at Palácio do Planalto. The meeting invitation will be sent shortly with additional information and contact details for the other participants”, says an excerpt from the first e-mail sent by the server Kátia Veras, head of the Segov agency’s office. “Due to the news published in the press that the meeting would be held with the participation of ministers of State, which is not consistent with the invitation sent, this Special Secretariat for Social Articulation informs the cancellation of the meeting on 10/28/2021 ”, says the statement sent about 12 hours later, to which the report had access.