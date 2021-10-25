Graciele Lacerda appears in a white bikini in the pool and raises the temperature

the fitness muse Graciele Lacerda returned to showing beauty and fitness on social media. the singer’s wife Zeze di Camargo stole the show by appearing in the pool. wearing a white bikini, she appears contemplating the moment and receiving water from the local waterfalls.

In the caption of the post, she left a message of gratitude. “We are so small and yet God sees us and pours out blessings every day. Thank you my God, for life, for one more day and for giving me the strength to continue”, said the famous woman, who received thousands of likes in her publication. In the comments box, as usual, fans and friends left affectionate messages full of praise. “Living is a gift! God bless your life and your days, beautiful woman”, commented a netizen.

See Graciele Lacerda’s post on social media:

famous body talk

Still talking about Graciele Lacerda, it is important to remember that the muse, who is a personal trainer, granted an exclusive interview to Quem magazine. On that occasion, the famous told some details of her fitness life, which, according to her, began when she was 29 years old.

“I was a very thin teenager, I started working out to gain body. Until I was 29 years old I used to say that I worked out to eat, however, after I was 30 years old I realized that my metabolism was not like before and I saw that it was time to look for a nutritionist. That’s when I found out I was a fake thin, because my body fat index was super high. During the consultation, I was introduced to nutritional re-education, which is the style I follow today, a diet without neuras, without many restrictions, with real food and balance”, said Zezé Di Camargo’s wife.

beauty care

Also during the interview for the publication, Zezé Di Camargo’s wife commented on her daily life and the care she usually takes with her health and fitness. “I really liked stuffed biscuits, until I learned to read labels and analyze the ingredients of industrialized products. Little by little I left, by choice, many things that I realized would not add to me like sweets and soda. Nowadays, if I feel like eating a biscuit, I eat it, but it’s very sporadic and not as a whole package like in the past”, concluded the fitness muse.