Grêmio fans are the best in Brazil, says leader

Denis Abrahão is a very up-and-coming guy and always extreme in what he says, in an interview given to the podcast Papo Copero, the leader assured that the Grêmio fans are the best in Brazil. Grêmio’s soccer runner-up was thrilled with the singing of the fans in the game against Juventude.

“Grêmio fans are a spectacle, they are the best fans in Brazil, shot from the second. The emotion that these guys convey, I was there on Sunday and sang together drops of love.” Said Denis Abrahão.

The fans undoubtedly made the difference for the guild to come out victorious in their last match. Because, clearly at the end of the match, the team was already without legs and was playing more in the sway of the fans’ corner.

One of the things that can save the tricolor from being relegated is that the team still has many games at home, where the crowd has been its twelfth player.

Abrahão’s speeches, always emphatic, are already popular with the fans. Now with him stressing that the Grêmio fans are the best in the country, he will only get even more affection and admiration from the fans.

These declarations that conquer Grêmio fans only make the tendency of Grêmio’s vice football team, Denis Abrahão, to run for and be elected president of the tricolor in 2022.

The big question, however, is staying in Serie A. As he pointed out, Grêmio fans are the best in Brazil. But, the tricolor will also need to conquer some results away from their fans and this will be one of the great challenges of Vagner Mancini, since the tricolor has not been sending out well away from home.

