Groundbreaking Achievement, First Pig-to-Human Kidney Transplant Succeeds | Fantastic

An unprecedented and revolutionary surgery that took place in a hospital in New York could be the first step to change the reality of those waiting for a kidney transplant. On September 25, a medical team performed a xenotransplantation, the transplantation of an organ between animals of different species.. In this case, a woman’s body received a pig’s kidney.

Scientists used a genetically engineered pig’s organ to erase a molecule that causes rejection in humans. The kidney was connected to the veins and arteries of the patient, who had renal failure, and was left out of the body so that researchers could better assess what would happen.. The pig’s kidney started to function immediately and produced urine. After 54 hours of observation, there were no signs of rejection.

A feat that can improve the lives of people who go through what business administrator Marcelo Spedo experienced. For more than three years, he had been on hemodialysis five times a week while awaiting his kidney transplant, which finally took place in July. Today, being able to drink water at will is cause for celebration.

1 of 1 Pig kidney functioned immediately and produced urine. After 54 hours of observation, there were no signs of rejection. — Photo: Reproduction The pig’s kidney worked immediately and produced urine. After 54 hours of observation, there were no signs of rejection. — Photo: Reproduction

“Everyone who undergoes hemodialysis has a very strong fluid restriction. Otherwise, you retain a lot of fluid between dialysis, there is edema in the body, your pressure goes up, and this is a complicating factor for the treatment”, recalled Marcelo.

. Brazilians edit pig genes, seek funding and plan trials to use pig kidneys in humans; understand

Thousands of Brazilians with kidney failure are waiting for a chance like Marcelo’s. In the December 2020 report of the Brazilian Organ Transplant Association, there were 26,862 people in line for a kidney. In the entire past year, there were only 4,805 transplants, and 1,780 patients who were on the waiting list died. The main reason: the lack of organ donors.

O responsible for the operation, Dr. Robert Montgomery, believes that in up to two years it will be possible to carry out a transplant of this type in a living human being. This is because in the unprecedented procedure, the patient had suffered brain death hours before the surgery, but when she was alive, she had registered as an organ donor. With the family’s consent, she ended up donating her entire body to science.

The future is promising, but Dr. Amy Friedman, in New York, remembers that there are many people who need a transplant now, so it can’t wait until xenotransplantation is a reality.

“Currently, there are thousands of people waiting for an organ, so everyone should register as a donor and let their family know about this wish.”

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the journalism seal of Fantástico: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.