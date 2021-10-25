GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition – Side-by-side comparison with graphical changes

Game will be released on November 11th and is already on pre-order

since the game Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was officially announced by Rockstar Games, what fans most awaited were images that show the new version. The wait ended on the last 22nd, the company finally showed the first trailer on the day that GTA III completed 20 years of its release.

Along with the first trailer, the company confirmed the value of the collection, which will cost BRL 299 for the consoles and BRL 319 to PRAÇA, the price charged was widely criticized, mainly due to the fact that many players found that the graphic quality of the game left something to be desired, and that it does not justify the value practiced.

To better compare the differences found in the original versions of the games with those that will be released soon, the site tweaktown brought some comparisons posted by multiple users who went after images in exactly the same location shown in the trailer, check out the images posted by user Ben (@videotech_) on twitter below and draw your own conclusions.



Check below for other publications that the tweaktown he brought.

Unfortunately, for now it is only possible to compare the images that appeared in the short trailer published by the company. As soon as the trilogy becomes available on November 11th, several users are sure to publish more extensive comparisons of the games, where we can actually see the work done by the rockstar. Remember that it’s not just a graphical update, the gameplay was also updated to adapt to the evolution of the series.



The game is already on pre-sale in digital stores and will be released on November 11th for PRAÇA, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one and Xbox Series X/S. Users of Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the version of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition from the release date at no additional cost, the service PS Now gives Sony will receive a version of GTA III in day December 7th.

What did you think of the comparisons? Do you think the Rockstar Games did you do a good job or do you believe the company could have done more? Participate in the comments with your opinion!







GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition free on Xbox Game Pass at launch

A version of GTA III The Definitive Edition will come to PS Now in December



