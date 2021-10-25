Guedes has lost at least 16 assistants since the beginning of the government and is hostage to internal solutions – 10/23/2021 – Market

Minister Paulo Guedes has accumulated, since taking office, at least 16 losses of direct assistants considering the departure of members of the fiscal nucleus of the Ministry of Economy in recent days due to disagreements with the government’s decisions.

Previously a fan of external names for appointments, the minister reaches the final stretch of the year facing the greatest moment of annoyance from market representatives, which is reflected in a portfolio that is increasingly dependent on internal solutions and career servers to carry out the work .

According to members of the economic team itself, no high-level professional in the private sector would accept entering the portfolio at its current stage. This is not to say that the names they have taken on are now seen as bad. On the contrary, the choice of new secretaries is viewed internally with enthusiasm.

Anyway, the scenario contrasts with the beginning of the government, when the Ministry of Economy had a team full of representatives of the private sector.

Examples of this were Salim Mattar and Paulo Uebel, founder of Localiza and current executive in the sanitation sector, respectively.

In an interview this Friday (22), Guedes minimized casualties in his team and said he has been trying to make substitutions that increase the quality of the team.

“I’m absolutely calm. It’s interesting, they said ‘he lost six people, 18 people.’ [dizem que] it was a terrible loss for me, I don’t even know the person,” he said.

The changes started as the political wing began to win the disputes throughout the government and the agenda defended by the minister began to remain on paper.

With that, the organization chart of the ministry started to be altered in search of career servants or names that were already in the portfolio in lower positions.

At the Federal Revenue, which had one of the team’s first casualties amid the obstacles of tax reform and the difficulty of getting the discussion of the new transaction tax going, the tax officer Marcos Cintra was replaced by retired career tax officer José Barroso Tostes Neto .

Internal solutions were also observed on other occasions.

Mattar’s departure led to the promotion of his former subordinate Diogo MacCord. Uebel’s departure required calling Caio Paes de Andrade, former president of state-owned Serpro.

Guedes, even before the government began, invited Waldery Rodrigues, who is a servant of the Senate, to command the fiscal area.

At the head of the National Treasury, subordinated to Waldery, was Mansueto Almeida. Both had been through previous economic teams, but are not career servants of the ministry or the Central Bank.

Waldery’s chair dance changed the scenario in the tax area by putting Jeferson Bittencourt, a career servant at the Treasury, in charge of the secretariat.

For his leadership, Bruno Funchal was chosen, who had been secretary of Finance in Espírito Santo. Funchal left the post in this week’s stampede and, in his place, will be Esteves Colnago, career analyst at BC.

Colnago assumes the main position of the fiscal area of ​​the Ministry of Economy in the biggest crisis of the ministry so far, which lost its main representatives of the public accounts amid a government operation to circumvent the constitutional rule of spending ceiling and boost expenses in the election year of 2022.

The maneuver was included in the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) which postpones the payment of court orders — debts recognized by the courts. The text proposes a change in the spending ceiling correction rule, which, in practice, expands the federal spending limit.

The set of planned changes creates a budget space for expenditures of R$ 83 billion in the 2022 election year, according to the proposal’s rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB).

Amid market dissatisfaction, Guedes turned to Colnago. He was already chosen for a high position before the Bolsonaro government, also after another crisis broke out.

During the tenure of Michel Temer (MDB), Colnago was promoted from Secretary of Planning to Minister of Ministry in 2018 after the fall of the then boss, Romero Jucá (MDB-RR), and a subsequent dance of chairs.

Now, Guedes sees someone from a career in the National Treasury take charge of the agency. In this case, Paulo Valle, current Undersecretary of Complementary Social Security at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and former Secretary of Public Debt, will take over the task.

The casualties in Guedes’ team generally follow a script of friction with the political class, including President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In 2019, Joaquim Levy and Marcos Cintra left, respectively, the presidency of BNDES and the command of the Internal Revenue Service after complaints from the president.

In the case of Mattar and Uebel, the layoffs were caused by the lack of progress in privatization and administrative reform due to lack of political support.

In July 2020, Mansueto Almeida left the command of the National Treasury to join the BTG bank, and was replaced by Funchal.

Although the exchange was expected, it was one of the most relevant casualties of Guedes’ team so far. Mansueto left office for anticipating that the following years would be of extreme pressure from the political class on the economy for more spending.

The departure of the president of Banco do Brasil, Rubem Novaes, and Caio Megale, who had been program director and special advisor to the Ministry of Economy (and became chief economist at XP) were also announced.