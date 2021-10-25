Gui Araújo accepts to admire Tati

Tati Breaker is a participant who causes anger or is much admired in The Farm 13. The funkeira does not spare words to describe the other participants or express their feelings. And this caught the attention of some participants.

At dawn on Sunday (24), Sthe Matos, Dynho Alves and Gui Araújo commented on the mysterious attitudes of the funkeira, which sometimes frightens, as she doesn’t show any feeling: “It will get there now and Tati will be like this [cabeça baixa e cara fechada]”.

Advertising Unable to load ad

And the influencer agrees, assuming the fear is real and she shares this feeling: “There are times when it’s scary when you open that door. I feel like I don’t know. She spends a lot of time alone”, O ex of Anitta and Jade Picon, he puts a nickname on his dear colleague, saying that despite everything he admires her.

“There is the lookout, right. And if you say hi to her, she does it like this [sorri]. Mano, looks like she’s unshakable, or she suffers just fine on her own. But I like her a lot, she’s really crazy”, it says Gui assuming that he likes the position of the funkeira in fights and discussions.

Get the full coverage of Farm 13 at the TV Observatory and in our YouTube channel!