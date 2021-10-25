Gui Araujo combines votes to play Marina Ferrari on the farm · TV News

Gui Araujo plotted a strategy for Marina Ferrari to land in the next farm in A Fazenda 13. The former MTV combined votes for Erasmo Viana, who should pull the digital influencer from the bay if he goes to the spotlight. With that, he believes he will be saved by her, there is only one left.

“I think she [Marina] go to Erasmo”, said Sthefane Matos. “If she goes, we go and there’s someone else, it would be six votes already”, calculated Guilherme. , he thought, referring to Rico Melquiades’ group.

Then, Anitta’s ex-boyfriend detonated the game of Alagoas, with whom he had a relationship in confinement. “She doesn’t pay attention to anything. Didn’t she see the test today? The balloon burst, she tripped, she almost fell on her face”, he said, recalling the Fire Test he won on Sunday (24).

“It doesn’t hit anything on the balls. Not even that time when she had to memorize only her stuff. She’s hovering around, you know?”, he continued. “Today she even came to talk to me because she was worried about the things that Lary [Bottino] talked about her,” he said, referring to the dynamic with Rodrigo Faro.

